Pujya Doss

 October 03,2023

Entertainment

10 Best Coming-of-age K-dramas

Set in the late '80s, it follows five friends and their families as they navigate love, friendship, and life in a close-knit neighborhood

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

This heartwarming drama tells the story of a young weightlifter's journey through the ups and downs of college life and first love

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Five college girls with distinct personalities become roommates, forming strong bonds and supporting each other through life's challenges

Image: JTBC

Age of Youth 

Follow the lives of high school students as they deal with academic pressure, friendship, and uncovering a mysterious school vigilante

Image: KBS2

School 2017 


After undergoing plastic surgery, a college student experiences the complexities of self-acceptance, beauty standards, and love

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 


A touching drama about the growth and struggles of an introverted 18-year-old high school student as he navigates adolescence

Image: JTBC

At Eighteen

A unique tale where a high school girl discovers she's a character in a comic book and takes control of her own destiny

Image: MBC

Extraordinary You

A young man with a tragic past opens a pub in Itaewon and embarks on a journey of success, revenge, and personal growth

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

This drama explores the lives of three young adults in the modeling and entertainment industry as they chase their dream

Image: tvN

Record of Youth 

A young fencer and a struggling chaebol heir fall in love during the tumultuous IMF Crisis of South Korea in the late 1990s

Image: tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

