april 18, 2024

10 best covers by K-pop idols

Hrishita Das

Image: SM Entertainment

Chanyeol's rendition of Bad Guy by Billie Eilish adds a fresh K-pop twist to the hit, showcasing his versatile vocal style

BTS' cover of Shinwa's Perfect Man delivers powerful vocals and slick choreography, paying homage to the original while adding their own flair

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's take on Wonder Girls' So Hot includes their signature charisma and energy, creating a dynamic performance that captivates audiences

Image: YG ENTERTAINMENT

aespa's rendition of S.E.S's Dreams Come True showcases their vocal prowess and harmonization, including their own fresh take on the song that breathes new life into the beloved classic

Image: SM ENTERTAINMENT

Soyou and Hyolyn's recreation of Christina Aguilera's Hurt is emotionally charged, with soulful vocals that tug at the heartstrings

Image: bridʒ Entertainment

BTS' V shines in his cover of Adele's Someone Like You, delivering a heartfelt performance that showcases his vocal range and emotional depth

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook and RM's take on Troye Sivan's Fools is a mesmerizing blend of smooth vocals and rap, showcasing their musical versatility

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Hongjoong's cover of Linkin Park's Numb offers a unique interpretation, combining his rap skills with haunting vocals for a captivating performance

Image: KQ ENTERTAINMENT

Siyeon's interpretation of EXO's Overdose showcases her powerful vocals and stage presence as she adds her own spin to the iconic track

Image: SONY MUSIC KOREA

Colde's recreation of aespa's Next Level adds a refreshing and soothing element to the original, with his smooth vocals and artistic interpretation

Image: WAVY

