10 best covers by K-pop idols
Hrishita Das
Image: SM Entertainment
Chanyeol's rendition of Bad Guy by Billie Eilish adds a fresh K-pop twist to the hit, showcasing his versatile vocal style
BTS' cover of Shinwa's Perfect Man delivers powerful vocals and slick choreography, paying homage to the original while adding their own flair
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's take on Wonder Girls' So Hot includes their signature charisma and energy, creating a dynamic performance that captivates audiences
Image: YG ENTERTAINMENT
aespa's rendition of S.E.S's Dreams Come True showcases their vocal prowess and harmonization, including their own fresh take on the song that breathes new life into the beloved classic
Image: SM ENTERTAINMENT
Soyou and Hyolyn's recreation of Christina Aguilera's Hurt is emotionally charged, with soulful vocals that tug at the heartstrings
Image: bridʒ Entertainment
BTS' V shines in his cover of Adele's Someone Like You, delivering a heartfelt performance that showcases his vocal range and emotional depth
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook and RM's take on Troye Sivan's Fools is a mesmerizing blend of smooth vocals and rap, showcasing their musical versatility
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Hongjoong's cover of Linkin Park's Numb offers a unique interpretation, combining his rap skills with haunting vocals for a captivating performance
Image: KQ ENTERTAINMENT
Siyeon's interpretation of EXO's Overdose showcases her powerful vocals and stage presence as she adds her own spin to the iconic track
Image: SONY MUSIC KOREA
Colde's recreation of aespa's Next Level adds a refreshing and soothing element to the original, with his smooth vocals and artistic interpretation
Image: WAVY