Heading 3

 Moupriya Banerjee

may 1, 2024

Entertainment

10 best crime-thriller K-dramas

A man (Lee Joon Gi), who has a seemingly perfect life with his wife and daughter, hides his true identity, which will later be connected to him in a murder case his detective wife is investigating

Image: tvN

Flower of Evil

Two fearless police detectives (Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo) go to extreme lengths to pursue a serial killer

Image:  JTBC

 Beyond Evil

A notorious detective (Lee Hee Joon) joins forces with a novice police officer (Lee Seung Gi) to take down a psychopathic serial killer who committed some of the most heinous crimes

 Mouse

Image: tvN

To avenge her father’s death, a young woman (Han So Hee) joins a crime syndicate while putting her trust in the mafia boss

My Name

Image: Netflix

When a model high schooler (Kim Dong Hee) faces a dead-end life, he takes up the path of crime to earn tuition fees for his college

 Extracurricular

Image: Netflix

A detective (Yoo Seung Ho) with a special power to read people’s minds teams up with a profiler (Lee Se Young) to catch deadly criminals

 Memorist

Image: tvN

A stuntman (Lee Seung Gi) ends up discovering a national corruption scheme after almost losing his life in a tragic plane crash

Vagabond

Image: SBS

Also known as Forest of Secrets, this drama follows a detective (Cho Seung Woo) with no empathy as he tries to uncover a serial killer’s identity amid rampant corruption within the police force

Stranger

Image: tvN

An experienced detective (Jang Hyuk) joins hands with a voice profiler (Lee Ha Na) working at the emergency call center as they venture to find the killer of their loved ones

Voice

Image: tvN

A fighter (Ji Chang Wook) hiding behind the identity of the night courier agrees to protect a journalist who is investigating a buried crime, making her the target of assassins.

Healer

Image: KBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here