10 best crime-thriller K-dramas
A man (Lee Joon Gi), who has a seemingly perfect life with his wife and daughter, hides his true identity, which will later be connected to him in a murder case his detective wife is investigating
Image: tvN
Flower of Evil
Two fearless police detectives (Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo) go to extreme lengths to pursue a serial killer
Image: JTBC
Beyond Evil
A notorious detective (Lee Hee Joon) joins forces with a novice police officer (Lee Seung Gi) to take down a psychopathic serial killer who committed some of the most heinous crimes
Mouse
Image: tvN
To avenge her father’s death, a young woman (Han So Hee) joins a crime syndicate while putting her trust in the mafia boss
My Name
Image: Netflix
When a model high schooler (Kim Dong Hee) faces a dead-end life, he takes up the path of crime to earn tuition fees for his college
Extracurricular
Image: Netflix
A detective (Yoo Seung Ho) with a special power to read people’s minds teams up with a profiler (Lee Se Young) to catch deadly criminals
Memorist
Image: tvN
A stuntman (Lee Seung Gi) ends up discovering a national corruption scheme after almost losing his life in a tragic plane crash
Vagabond
Image: SBS
Also known as Forest of Secrets, this drama follows a detective (Cho Seung Woo) with no empathy as he tries to uncover a serial killer’s identity amid rampant corruption within the police force
Stranger
Image: tvN
An experienced detective (Jang Hyuk) joins hands with a voice profiler (Lee Ha Na) working at the emergency call center as they venture to find the killer of their loved ones
Voice
Image: tvN
Click Here
A fighter (Ji Chang Wook) hiding behind the identity of the night courier agrees to protect a journalist who is investigating a buried crime, making her the target of assassins.
Healer
Image: KBS