april 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 best detective K-dramas 

Hrishita Das

Image: Netflix

My Name: 

A gripping tale of revenge intertwining crime and mystery, with a strong female lead navigating the underworld's intricacies

Action-packed thriller following a stuntman's quest for truth behind a plane crash, uncovering government conspiracies and corruption

Image: SBS

Vagabond: 

Intriguing procedural drama delving into the complexities of crime investigation, with a focus on moral ambiguity and justice

Image: JTBC

The Good Detective: 

The mind-bending series intertwines past and present through a mysterious walkie-talkie, as detectives collaborate across time to solve cold cases

Image: tvN

Signal: 

Blending sci-fi with crime-solving creates a unique story, as a detective finds himself transported back to the 1980s. He must rely on old methods to solve the crime and navigate his way back to the present

Image: OCN

Life on Mars: 

Exploring the nature vs. nurture debate, this chilling thriller follows a psychopathic killer's hunt and the quest to uncover his origins

Image: tvN

Mouse: 

Centered on a seemingly perfect husband's hidden past, this gripping psychological drama follows his wife's journey to uncover the truth

Flower of Evil: 

Image: tvN

A thrilling ride through a detective's ability to read memories, as he solves crimes and battles a secret organization

Image: tvN

Memorist: 

A gritty adaptation of the UK's "Luther", focusing on a brilliant yet troubled detective's pursuit of justice, often blurring the lines between right and wrong

Less Than Evil: 

Image: MBC

A haunting mystery unfolding in a small town, as two detectives with dark pasts team up to solve a series of murders, delving into the town's secrets

Beyond Evil: 

Image: JTBC

