10 best detective K-dramas 

A gripping tale of revenge intertwining crime and mystery, with a strong female lead navigating the underworld's intricacies
Action-packed thriller following a stuntman's quest for truth behind a plane crash, uncovering government conspiracies and corruption
Image: SBS
Vagabond:
Intriguing procedural drama delving into the complexities of crime investigation, with a focus on moral ambiguity and justice
Image: JTBC
The Good Detective:
The mind-bending series intertwines past and present through a mysterious walkie-talkie, as detectives collaborate across time to solve cold cases
Image: tvN
Signal:
Blending sci-fi with crime-solving creates a unique story, as a detective finds himself transported back to the 1980s. He must rely on old methods to solve the crime and navigate his way back to the present
Image: OCN
Life on Mars:
Exploring the nature vs. nurture debate, this chilling thriller follows a psychopathic killer's hunt and the quest to uncover his origins
Image: tvN
Mouse:
Centered on a seemingly perfect husband's hidden past, this gripping psychological drama follows his wife's journey to uncover the truth
Flower of Evil:
Image: tvN
A thrilling ride through a detective's ability to read memories, as he solves crimes and battles a secret organization
Image: tvN
Memorist:
A gritty adaptation of the UK's "Luther", focusing on a brilliant yet troubled detective's pursuit of justice, often blurring the lines between right and wrong
Less Than Evil:
Image: MBC
A haunting mystery unfolding in a small town, as two detectives with dark pasts team up to solve a series of murders, delving into the town's secrets