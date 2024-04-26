Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 26, 2024

10 best dialogues by Abhishek Bachchan 


Aaye toh the sharafat se ... lekin jayenge toh dhoom machake - Dhoom 3

#1

Image: IMDb

Jab log tumhare khilaaf bolne lage ... samajh lo tarakki kar rahe ho - Guru 

Image: IMDb

#2

A soldier lives by chance, loves by choice and kills by profession - LOC Kargil

Image: IMDb

#3

Tumne mujhse shaadi ki hi nahin ... samjhauta kiya hai - Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna 

#4

Image: IMDb

Chor aur police ki sirf dushmani hoti hai - Dhoom 3

#5

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Har mushkil ... manzil paane ka ek mauka hoti hai - Sarkar Raj 

#6

Image: IMDb

School kabhi gaya nahi ... par zindagi har roz ek naya sabak sikhati hai - Refugee 

#7

Image: IMDb

Daulat, izzat, shohrat ke samne hum aadmi bhale hi jhuk jaye ... par kehte hai ek aurat ka dil kabhi nahi jhukta - Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

#8

Image: IMDb

Loser kya mehsoos karta hai, I know ... I also want to know winners kya mehsoos karte hai - Ghoomer

#9

Image: IMDb

#10

Image: IMDb

Shiksha woh khidki hai joh kholo toh duniya ko dekhne ka aapka nazariya badal jaata hai - Dasvi

