april 26, 2024
10 best dialogues by Abhishek Bachchan
Aaye toh the sharafat se ... lekin jayenge toh dhoom machake - Dhoom 3
Jab log tumhare khilaaf bolne lage ... samajh lo tarakki kar rahe ho - Guru
A soldier lives by chance, loves by choice and kills by profession - LOC Kargil
Tumne mujhse shaadi ki hi nahin ... samjhauta kiya hai - Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Chor aur police ki sirf dushmani hoti hai - Dhoom 3
Har mushkil ... manzil paane ka ek mauka hoti hai - Sarkar Raj
School kabhi gaya nahi ... par zindagi har roz ek naya sabak sikhati hai - Refugee
Daulat, izzat, shohrat ke samne hum aadmi bhale hi jhuk jaye ... par kehte hai ek aurat ka dil kabhi nahi jhukta - Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon
Loser kya mehsoos karta hai, I know ... I also want to know winners kya mehsoos karte hai - Ghoomer
Shiksha woh khidki hai joh kholo toh duniya ko dekhne ka aapka nazariya badal jaata hai - Dasvi
