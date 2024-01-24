Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 24, 2024

10 best dialogues of Johnny Depp

We're having too good a time today. We ain't thinking about tomorrow 

#1 

Image Source: Getty

How sick is she? You know, it seems to me that, I mean, except for being a little mentally ill, she's pretty normal 

Image Source: Getty

#2

The stage is waiting. The audience thirsts for adventure. Who am I? I could be anyone! 

Image Source: Getty

#3

Nothing is permanent, not even death 

#4

Image Source: Getty

Life passes most people by while they’re making plans for it

#5

Image Source: Getty

People cry, not because they’re weak. It’s because they’ve been strong for too long 

#6

Image Source: Getty

My tremendous intuitive sense of the female creature informs me that you are troubled 

#7

Image Source: Getty

Love is not blind. It simply enables only to see things others fail to see

#8

Image Source: Getty

#9

Image Source: Getty

People cry not because they’re weak, it’s because they’ve been strong for too long

#10

Image Source: Getty

Laugh as much as you breathe and love as much as you live 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here