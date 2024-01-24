Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 24, 2024
10 best dialogues of Johnny Depp
We're having too good a time today. We ain't thinking about tomorrow
#1
Image Source: Getty
How sick is she? You know, it seems to me that, I mean, except for being a little mentally ill, she's pretty normal
Image Source: Getty
#2
The stage is waiting. The audience thirsts for adventure. Who am I? I could be anyone!
Image Source: Getty
#3
Nothing is permanent, not even death
#4
Image Source: Getty
Life passes most people by while they’re making plans for it
#5
Image Source: Getty
People cry, not because they’re weak. It’s because they’ve been strong for too long
#6
Image Source: Getty
My tremendous intuitive sense of the female creature informs me that you are troubled
#7
Image Source: Getty
Love is not blind. It simply enables only to see things others fail to see
#8
Image Source: Getty
#9
Image Source: Getty
People cry not because they’re weak, it’s because they’ve been strong for too long
#10
Image Source: Getty
Laugh as much as you breathe and love as much as you live
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.