Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

10 best dialogues of Madhuri Dixit

Main usse bahut pyar karti hoon ek din ke liye nahi ek pal ke liye nahi ... zindagi bhar ke liye - Dil To Pagal Hai 

#1

Image: IMDb

Athiya shares a sneak peek of her Mangalore trip in this beautiful compilation of pics, and captioned, “Never forget your roots and you’ll never forget where you’re going”

Image: IMDb

#2

She shared a mushy picture with hubby KL Rahul in this New Year post, and captioned, “Manifesting happiness, love and the ability to just be”

Image: IMDb

#3

Athiya looks like the perfect tourist in this Instagram post, she captioned it, “Nope, no bed bugs in sight”

#4

Image: IMDb

Athiya looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this monochrome picture

#5

Image: IMDb

Athiya shared her beautiful wedding pics, expressing immense gratitude in the caption, seeking blessings from everyone.

#6

Image: IMDb

Athiya’s Haldi and Sangeet pictures showcased absolute happiness, love and warmth

#7

Image: IMDb

Athiya and her furry friend look adorable in this cute Instagram post, she captioned it, “Best Company”

#8

Image: IMDb

She wished Rahul on his birthday in this heartfelt Instagram post and captioned, “Anywhere with you, Happy Birthday”

#9

Image: IMDb

#10

Image: Rajshri Films

Athiya’s childhood picture is too adorable to handle

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here