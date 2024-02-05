Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 05, 2024
10 best dialogues of Ragnar Lothbrok
If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough
#1
Image: Imdb
Don’t waste your time looking back. You’re not going that way
Image: Imdb
#2
Everyone will always underestimate you… make them pay for it
Image: Imdb
#3
I would worry less about the gods and more about the fury of a patient man
#4
Image: Imdb
Power is dangerous. It corrupts the best and attracts the worst
#5
Image: Imdb
The world is changing, and we must change with it
#6
Image: Imdb
They say that a man must love his sons more, but a man can be jealous of his sons, and his daughter can always be the light in his life
#7
Image: Imdb
#8
Image: Imdb
Odin gave his eye to acquire knowledge…but I would give far more
Yes I have made a mistake. Life didn’t come with instruction
#9
Image: Imdb
#10
Image: Imdb
The gods are man's creation to give answers that they are too afraid to give themselves
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.