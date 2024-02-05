Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 05, 2024

10 best dialogues of Ragnar Lothbrok

If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough

#1 

Image: Imdb

Don’t waste your time looking back. You’re not going that way

Image: Imdb

#2 

Everyone will always underestimate you… make them pay for it

Image: Imdb

#3

I would worry less about the gods and more about the fury of a patient man

#4

Image: Imdb

Power is dangerous. It corrupts the best and attracts the worst

#5

Image: Imdb

The world is changing, and we must change with it

#6

Image: Imdb

They say that a man must love his sons more, but a man can be jealous of his sons, and his daughter can always be the light in his life

#7

Image: Imdb

#8

Image: Imdb

Odin gave his eye to acquire knowledge…but I would give far more

Yes I have made a mistake. Life didn’t come with instruction

#9 

Image: Imdb

#10

Image: Imdb

The gods are man's creation to give answers that they are too afraid to give themselves 

