Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 05, 2024
10 best dialogues of Rohit Shetty films
Jisme hai dum to fakht Bajirao Singham - Singham
#1
Kahan se kharidi aisi bokwaas dictionary? - Chennai Express
Image: IMDb
#2
Don't underestimate the power of a common man - Chennai Express
Image: IMDb
#3
Mere haath mein teri kundli tab se hain jab se tu Gaiety Galaxy ke bahar ticket black karta tha - Singham Returns
#4
Image: IMDb
Abe jaldi bol…Kal Panvel nikalna hai - Golmaal 3
#5
Image: IMDb
Just Chill…Dhondu - All The Best
#6
Image: IMDb
Mumbai police passport pe religion dekh kar goli nahi chalati ... criminal record dekh kar thokti hai - Sooryavanshi
#7
Image: IMDb
Jab tak yeh rapist logon ko apun police log thokte nahi na, tab tak kuch nahi badlega - Simmba
#8
Image: IMDb
Arre kis baat se darr raha hai yaar? Age difference? Arre Gopu har ladki apne hone wale mein father figure dhoondti hai. Figure to uske paas hai hi. Father tu hai - Golmaal Again
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
Bheek mein mile desh aur daan mein mile hathyaron ke dum par itna bhaunkna theek nahi - Zameen
