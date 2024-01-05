Heading 3

January 05, 2024

10 best dialogues of Rohit Shetty films

Jisme hai dum to fakht Bajirao Singham - Singham 

#1 

Kahan se kharidi aisi bokwaas dictionary? - Chennai Express 

Image: IMDb

#2

Don't underestimate the power of a common man - Chennai Express 

Image: IMDb

#3

Mere haath mein teri kundli tab se hain jab se tu Gaiety Galaxy ke bahar ticket black karta tha - Singham Returns 

#4

Image: IMDb

Abe jaldi bol…Kal Panvel nikalna hai - Golmaal 3

#5

Image: IMDb

Just Chill…Dhondu - All The Best

#6

Image: IMDb

Mumbai police passport pe religion dekh kar goli nahi chalati ... criminal record dekh kar thokti hai - Sooryavanshi 

#7

Image: IMDb

Jab tak yeh rapist logon ko apun police log thokte nahi na, tab tak kuch nahi badlega - Simmba 

#8

Image: IMDb

Arre kis baat se darr raha hai yaar? Age difference? Arre Gopu har ladki apne hone wale mein father figure dhoondti hai. Figure to uske paas hai hi. Father tu hai - Golmaal Again

#9

Image: IMDb

#10

Image: IMDb

Bheek mein mile desh aur daan mein mile hathyaron ke dum par itna bhaunkna theek nahi -  Zameen 

