January 04, 2024
10 Firsts of Indian Cinema
The first ever Indian feature film was Raja Harishchandra which was released in 1913. It was a silent movie
First Indian Feature
Image: IMDb
The first ever talkie movie of Indian Cinema was Alam Ara that was released in 1931
Image: IMDb
First Talkie Movie
Kisan Kanya was the first ever colored film of Indian cinema released in 1937
First Color Film
Image: IMDb
Sangam was the first Indian film to be shot at foreign location. It was released in 1964
First Film To Go Abroad
Image: IMDb
My Dear Kuttichathan marked its entry as the first ever 3D film of Indian cinema. It was released in 1984
First 3D Film
Image: IMDb
Dada Shaheb Phalke directed Raja Harishchandra and became the first ever Indian film director. He is known as the father of Indian cinema
First Director
Image: IMDb
Fatma Begum was the first ever female director of Indian cinema. She started her career in 1926
First Female Director
Image: IFTDA Media's Twitter
Dattatraya Damodar Dabke was the first Indian actor. He played the lead in Raja Harishchandra
First Actor
Image: IMDb
First Female Actor
Image: IMDb
Durgabai Kamat was the first female Indian actor. She played the lead role of Parvati in Dada Shaheb Phalke directed 1913 film, Mohini Bhasmasur
Main Khush Hona Chahun from the film Dhoop Chhaon was the first ever playback song of Indian cinema. It was recorded in 1935
First Playback Song
Image: IMDb
