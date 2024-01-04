Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 04, 2024

10 Firsts of Indian Cinema 

The first ever Indian feature film was Raja Harishchandra which was released in 1913. It was a silent movie

First Indian Feature 

Image: IMDb

The first ever talkie movie of Indian Cinema was Alam Ara that was released in 1931 

Image: IMDb

 First Talkie Movie 

Kisan Kanya was the first ever colored film of Indian cinema released in 1937 

First Color Film 

Image: IMDb

Sangam was the first Indian film to be shot at foreign location. It was released in 1964 

First Film To Go Abroad 

Image: IMDb

My Dear Kuttichathan marked its entry as the first ever 3D film of Indian cinema. It was released in 1984 

First 3D Film

Image: IMDb

Dada Shaheb Phalke directed Raja Harishchandra and became the first ever Indian film director. He is known as the father of Indian cinema 

First Director 

Image: IMDb

Fatma Begum was the first ever female director of Indian cinema. She started her career in 1926 

First Female Director 

Image: IFTDA Media's Twitter 

Dattatraya Damodar Dabke was the first Indian actor. He played the lead in Raja Harishchandra

First Actor 

Image: IMDb

 First Female Actor 

Image: IMDb

Durgabai Kamat was the first female Indian actor. She played the lead role of Parvati in Dada Shaheb Phalke directed 1913 film, Mohini Bhasmasur

Main Khush Hona Chahun from the film Dhoop Chhaon was the first ever playback song of Indian cinema. It was recorded in 1935 

First Playback Song

Image: IMDb

