Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

10 best dialogues of Wolverine 

Patience Isn't My Strongest Suit

#1

I’m The Best There Is At What I Do But What I Do Best Isn’t Very Nice

#2

You Know, Sometimes When You Cage The Beast, The Beast Gets Angry

#3

Nature Made Me A Freak. Man Made Me A Weapon. And God Made It Last Too Long 

#4

Your Best Is Enough. Trust Me

#5

Don't Be What They Made You

#6

I Come With You, I'm Coming For Blood. No Law, No Code Of Conduct 

#7

Death is an unrequited love

#8

In my whole life, I felt like an animal. I ignored my instincts, And I ignored what I really am. And that won’t ever happen again

#9

#10

Maybe the wolf is in love with the moon and each month it cries for a love it will never touch 

