10 best dramas like Queen of Tears
Moumita Chakraborty
Credit: KBS2
Go Back Couple
Go Back Couple is a romance comedy in which an unhappy married couple goes back in time and they try to lead a different life this time around. Jang Na Ra and Son Ho Jun take the lead.
Fight for My Way focuses on the dreams and ambitions of the youth and how hard it is to achieve them given the unpredictability of life. This drama also stars Kim Ji Won along with Park Seo Joon.
Credit: KBS
Fight for My Way
My Love From the Star remains one of the most iconic romantic comedies. This also stars Kim Soo Hyun along with Jun Ji Hyun.
Credit: SBS
My Love From the Star
Because This is My First Life is a sweet slice-of-life drama which focuses on the hardships and beauty of adult life. Jung So Min and Lee Min Ki take on the main roles.
Credits: tvN
Because This is My First Life
Cha Eun Woo and Im Soo Hyang starrer My ID is Gangnam Beauty is based on a webtoon and explores the insecurities a person faces when exposed to society’s beauty standards.
Credit: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Wedding Impossible is currently airing and tells the story of a marriage of convenience and is laced with chabeol politics. It stars Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Do Wan and Moon Sang Min.
Credit: tvN
Wedding Impossible
Dali and the Cocky Prince is a unique romance comedy starring Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young in which two very unlikely people fall for each other.
Dali and the Cocky Prince
Credit: KBS2
Call It Love starring Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Kwang is a romance melodrama in which the characters go on a transformative journey with one another.
Credit: Disney+
Call It Love
Shopaholic Louis tells the story of a rich man who loses all his riches after an accident and loses his memory. It is a story of growing up and maturing starring Seo In Suk and Nam Ji Hyun.
Shopaholic Louis
Credit: MBC
Click Here
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a lighthearted story which is binge-able and easy to watch. The drama features Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Credit: MBC