april 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 best dramas like Queen of Tears 

Moumita Chakraborty

Credit: KBS2

Go Back Couple

Go Back Couple is a romance comedy in which an unhappy married couple goes back in time and they try to lead a different life this time around. Jang Na Ra and Son Ho Jun take the lead. 

Fight for My Way focuses on the dreams and ambitions of the youth and how hard it is to achieve them given the unpredictability of life. This drama also stars Kim Ji Won along with Park Seo Joon. 

Credit: KBS

Fight for My Way 

My Love From the Star remains one of the most iconic romantic comedies. This also stars Kim Soo Hyun along with Jun Ji Hyun. 

Credit: SBS

My Love From the Star 

Because This is My First Life is a sweet slice-of-life drama which focuses on the hardships and beauty of adult life. Jung So Min and Lee Min Ki take on the main roles. 

Credits: tvN 

Because This is My First Life

Cha Eun Woo and Im Soo Hyang starrer My ID is Gangnam Beauty is based on a webtoon and explores the insecurities a person faces when exposed to society’s beauty standards. 

Credit: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

Wedding Impossible is currently airing and tells the story of a marriage of convenience and is laced with chabeol politics. It stars Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Do Wan and Moon Sang Min. 

Credit: tvN

Wedding Impossible

Dali and the Cocky Prince is a unique romance comedy starring Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young in which two very unlikely people fall for each other. 

Dali and the Cocky Prince

Credit: KBS2

Call It Love starring Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Kwang is a romance melodrama in which the characters go on a transformative journey with one another. 

Credit: Disney+

Call It Love

Shopaholic Louis tells the story of a rich man who loses all his riches after an accident and loses his memory. It is a story of growing up and maturing starring Seo In Suk and Nam Ji Hyun. 

Shopaholic Louis

Credit: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a lighthearted story which is binge-able and easy to watch. The drama features Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung. 

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Credit: MBC

