10 best Ed Sheeran song lyrics
We keep this love in a photograph, We make these memories for ourselves, Where our eyes are never closing, Hearts are never broken, And time's forever frozen still
Photograph
Rain keeps beating on the rooftop, muddying the glass, but God, I love the sound of heaven
Vega
And, darling, I will be loving you 'til we're 70
Thinking out loud
I'm in love with the shape of you
Shape of You
I wanna be that guy, I wanna kiss your eyes, I wanna drink that smile, I wanna feel like my soul's on fire
Shiver
Every teardrop, every wrong turn, Made the moment we found
Be Right Now
My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone, Conversations with a stranger I barely know, Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
Bad Habits
Cause we were just kids when we fell in love, Not knowing what it was
Perfect
Grade 8
I'll pick your feet up off of the ground and never ever let you down
Take my hand and my heart and soul, I will only have these eyes for you
Hearts Don't Break Around Here
