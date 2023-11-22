Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

November 22, 2023

10 best Ed Sheeran song lyrics

We keep this love in a photograph, We make these memories for ourselves, Where our eyes are never closing, Hearts are never broken, And time's forever frozen still

Photograph

Image Source: Ed Sheeran's Instagram 

Rain keeps beating on the rooftop, muddying the glass, but God, I love the sound of heaven

Image Source: Ed Sheeran's Instagram 

Vega

And, darling, I will be loving you 'til we're 70

Thinking out loud 

Image Source: Ed Sheeran's Instagram 

I'm in love with the shape of you

Shape of You 

Image Source: Ed Sheeran's Instagram 

I wanna be that guy, I wanna kiss your eyes, I wanna drink that smile, I wanna feel like my soul's on fire

Shiver 

Image Source: Ed Sheeran's Instagram 

Every teardrop, every wrong turn, Made the moment we found

Be Right Now

Image Source: Ed Sheeran's Instagram 

My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone, Conversations with a stranger I barely know, Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

Bad Habits

Image Source: Ed Sheeran's Instagram 

Cause we were just kids when we fell in love, Not knowing what it was

Perfect

Image Source: Ed Sheeran's Instagram 

Grade 8

Image Source: Ed Sheeran's Instagram 

I'll pick your feet up off of the ground and never ever let you down

Take my hand and my heart and soul, I will only have these eyes for you

Hearts Don't Break Around Here

Image Source: Ed Sheeran's Instagram 

