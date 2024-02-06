Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
February 06, 2024
10 Best Ekta Kapoor Shows
A hilarious 90s sitcom by Ekta Kapoor that made us laugh with its crazy characters, running successfully for four years
Hum Paanch
images: IMDb
Premiered in 2000, this show dominated TV for 8 years, earning the highest-ever ratings and making Smriti Irani an iconic TV star
images: IMDb
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
A popular soap opera by Ekta Kapoor, running for 8 years and winning awards with a stellar cast including Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar
images: IMDb
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii
The third-longest-running Indian TV show, known for the chemistry between Prerna and Anurag, launching the careers of many TV stars
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
images: IMDb
Another hit from Balaji Telefilms with a great storyline and cast, running successfully for about 4 years on Sony TV
Kkusum
images: IMDb
Viewers fell in love with the lead pair Kashish and Sujal, played by Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal, during its run from 2003 to 2007
Kahiin Toh Hoga
images: IMDb
This soap drama became popular for its storyline and cast, including Prachi Desai's TV debut, ruling TV for about 3 years
Kasamh Se
images: IMDb
Pavitra Rishta
images: IMDb
Sushant Singh Rajput's breakthrough show, exploring love stories and running successfully for 5 years with a strong cast
Loved for its unique storyline, this show explored the love story of Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, winning awards for their performances
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain
images: IMDb
Jodha Akbar
images: IMDb
A historical drama produced by Ekta Kapoor, gained success on Zee TV with stellar performances
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.