February 06, 2024

10 Best Ekta Kapoor Shows

A hilarious 90s sitcom by Ekta Kapoor that made us laugh with its crazy characters, running successfully for four years

Hum Paanch

Premiered in 2000, this show dominated TV for 8 years, earning the highest-ever ratings and making Smriti Irani an iconic TV star

 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

 A popular soap opera by Ekta Kapoor, running for 8 years and winning awards with a stellar cast including Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar

 Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

The third-longest-running Indian TV show, known for the chemistry between Prerna and Anurag, launching the careers of many TV stars

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Another hit from Balaji Telefilms with a great storyline and cast, running successfully for about 4 years on Sony TV

Kkusum

Viewers fell in love with the lead pair Kashish and Sujal, played by Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal, during its run from 2003 to 2007

Kahiin Toh Hoga

This soap drama became popular for its storyline and cast, including Prachi Desai's TV debut, ruling TV for about 3 years

 Kasamh Se

Pavitra Rishta

Sushant Singh Rajput's breakthrough show, exploring love stories and running successfully for 5 years with a strong cast

Loved for its unique storyline, this show explored the love story of Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, winning awards for their performances

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Jodha Akbar

A historical drama produced by Ekta Kapoor, gained success on Zee TV with stellar performances

