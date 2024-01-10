Heading 3
10 best Emma Stone movies
Emma Stone won an Academy Award for her role as Mia, a struggling actress, in this enchanting musical that celebrates the magic of Hollywood
La La Land (2016)
Emma Stone's performance brings a new dimension to Cruella, showcasing her talent for portraying complex characters and adding depth to this reimagining of a classic Disney antagonist
Cruella (2021)
Emma plays the role of Bella Baxter, a Victorian woman who is brought back to life by a mad scientist and is given the mind of a baby. She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for this role
Poor Things (2023)
Emma Stone shines in this modern-day retelling of The Scarlet Letter, where she navigates high school rumors and misconceptions with wit and charisma
Easy A (2010)
Stone takes on the iconic role of Gwen Stacy in this superhero blockbuster, bringing depth and chemistry to her character alongside Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
Stone shares the screen with Ryan Gosling in this romantic comedy, delivering a charming performance that adds heart to the film's humor
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
As Wichita, Stone adds a dash of humor and toughness to this zombie apocalypse comedy, showcasing her ability to shine in diverse genres
Zombieland (2009)
Stone's portrayal of Sam Thomson, the daughter of a washed-up actor, earned her an Oscar nomination in this unique and critically acclaimed film shot in a single continuous take
Birdman (2014)
Battle of the Sexes (2017)
Stone embodies tennis legend Billie Jean King in this biographical sports film, exploring King's historic match against Bobby Riggs and her fight for gender equality
In this romantic comedy-drama, Stone portrays a fighter pilot opposite Bradley Cooper, showcasing her ability to navigate complex relationships against a backdrop of Hawaiian beauty
Aloha (2015)
