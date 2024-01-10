Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

JANUARY 10, 2024

10 best Emma Stone movies

Emma Stone won an Academy Award for her role as Mia, a struggling actress, in this enchanting musical that celebrates the magic of Hollywood

La La Land (2016)

Image: IMDb

Emma Stone's performance brings a new dimension to Cruella, showcasing her talent for portraying complex characters and adding depth to this reimagining of a classic Disney antagonist

Image: IMDb

Cruella (2021)

Emma plays the role of Bella Baxter, a Victorian woman who is brought back to life by a mad scientist and is given the mind of a baby. She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for this role

Poor Things (2023)

Image: IMDb

Emma Stone shines in this modern-day retelling of The Scarlet Letter, where she navigates high school rumors and misconceptions with wit and charisma

Easy A (2010)

Image: IMDb

Stone takes on the iconic role of Gwen Stacy in this superhero blockbuster, bringing depth and chemistry to her character alongside Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Image: IMDb

Stone shares the screen with Ryan Gosling in this romantic comedy, delivering a charming performance that adds heart to the film's humor

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Image: IMDb

As Wichita, Stone adds a dash of humor and toughness to this zombie apocalypse comedy, showcasing her ability to shine in diverse genres

Zombieland (2009)

Image: IMDb

Stone's portrayal of Sam Thomson, the daughter of a washed-up actor, earned her an Oscar nomination in this unique and critically acclaimed film shot in a single continuous take

Birdman (2014)

Image: IMDb

Battle of the Sexes (2017)

Image: IMDb

Stone embodies tennis legend Billie Jean King in this biographical sports film, exploring King's historic match against Bobby Riggs and her fight for gender equality

In this romantic comedy-drama, Stone portrays a fighter pilot opposite Bradley Cooper, showcasing her ability to navigate complex relationships against a backdrop of Hawaiian beauty

Aloha (2015)

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here