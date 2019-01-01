Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 18, 2023

Entertainment

10 best enemies-lovers K-dramas 

Star teacher boyfriend x side dish store owner girlfriend. That’s actually how Crash Course in Romance ends. But before the two protagonists reach that point, there are stolen identities, embarrassments, crazy chases, and so much more

Crash Course in Romance

Image: tvN

In Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Hong Do Shik finds his quiet seaside village upended by the arrival of the attractive yet poised city girl Yoon Hye Jin

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

The Innocent Man does just that. Kang Ma Roo, a medical student, and Han Jae Hee, a reporter, used to be madly in love until Jae Hee betrayed Ma Roo, leaving him to take the blame for a murder she committed

The Innocent Man

Image: KBS2

Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi star in this saccharine sweet Korean drama that follows former high school sweethearts turning into complete strangers then being forced to work together and ultimately fall in love

Our Beloved Summer

Image: SBS

The best thing about Shooting Stars is that above being a savory enemies rom-com, it also world as a workplace comedy. The story follows Gong Tae Sung, who is the nation’s beloved star

Shooting Stars

Image: tvN

Past Lives actor Teo Yoo stars opposite Kim Ok-bin, who earlier appeared in The Villainess as a strong female lead in this exciting and hilarious Korean drama

Love to Hate You

Image: Netflix

No Hwi Oh works as a detective at Gangnam Police Station. The cases he handles in the violent crimes division have hardened his exterior but also given him anger issues, making him aggressive

Mad for Each Other

Image: KakaoTV

What happens when the person who hates you with a passion is your only hope at being proven not guilty of murder? Suspicious Partner is set around a highly talented and straightforward prosecutor, Noh Ji-wook

Suspicious Partner

Image: SBS

About four centuries ago, during the Joseon Dynasty period, an alien named Do Min Joon landed on Earth. Ever since his arrival, he has been skeptical of humans and has tried to stay as far away from them as possible

My Love From the Star

Image: SBS

Based on the adorable webtoon Noona Fan Dot Com, this 2019 drama features every little sequence that makes enemies-to-lovers interesting. Her Private Life follows Sung Deok Mi, who deeply enjoys her role as an art gallery curator

Her Private Life

Image: tvN

