10 Best EXO-CBX songs
Hrishita Das
A lively debut track that showcases CBX's playful energy and catchy melodies. The vibrant instrumentation and upbeat rhythm make it an instant mood-lifter
Hey Mama!:
This song combines a funky beat with smooth vocals, creating an infectious, feel-good anthem. Its catchy chorus and charming vibe make it a standout
Blooming Day:
A dynamic, high-energy song with a catchy hook and a blend of pop and electronic elements. Its bold and vibrant sound captures CBX's lively spirit
Ka-CHING!:
A romantic ballad that highlights CBX's vocal harmonies and emotive delivery. The heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody create a tender atmosphere
Cherish:
A Japanese single with a captivating chorus and an upbeat, danceable rhythm. Its energetic tempo and catchy refrain make it a fan favorite
Horololo:
This emotive track features poignant lyrics and a melodic piano backdrop, showcasing the group's ability to convey deep emotions through their music
Cry:
A high-energy song with a powerful beat and dynamic vocals. The intense rhythm and strong performance make it a memorable addition to their discography
Tornado Spiral:
A fun and playful track with an infectious beat and catchy lyrics. The lighthearted energy and vibrant sound capture the essence of CBX's charm
Vroom Vroom:
A smooth, jazzy tune that highlights the trio's suave vocals and sophisticated style. The refined arrangement and classy vibe set it apart
Gentleman:
A cheerful and light-hearted song with a catchy melody and playful lyrics. Its upbeat tempo and joyful sound make it perfect for lifting spirits
Playdate:
