june 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best EXO-CBX songs

Hrishita Das

A lively debut track that showcases CBX's playful energy and catchy melodies. The vibrant instrumentation and upbeat rhythm make it an instant mood-lifter

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Hey Mama!: 

This song combines a funky beat with smooth vocals, creating an infectious, feel-good anthem. Its catchy chorus and charming vibe make it a standout

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Blooming Day: 

A dynamic, high-energy song with a catchy hook and a blend of pop and electronic elements. Its bold and vibrant sound captures CBX's lively spirit

Ka-CHING!: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

A romantic ballad that highlights CBX's vocal harmonies and emotive delivery. The heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody create a tender atmosphere

Images credit: SM Entertainment

Cherish: 

A Japanese single with a captivating chorus and an upbeat, danceable rhythm. Its energetic tempo and catchy refrain make it a fan favorite

Horololo: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

This emotive track features poignant lyrics and a melodic piano backdrop, showcasing the group's ability to convey deep emotions through their music

Cry: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

A high-energy song with a powerful beat and dynamic vocals. The intense rhythm and strong performance make it a memorable addition to their discography

Tornado Spiral: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

A fun and playful track with an infectious beat and catchy lyrics. The lighthearted energy and vibrant sound capture the essence of CBX's charm

Vroom Vroom: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

A smooth, jazzy tune that highlights the trio's suave vocals and sophisticated style. The refined arrangement and classy vibe set it apart

Gentleman: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

A cheerful and light-hearted song with a catchy melody and playful lyrics. Its upbeat tempo and joyful sound make it perfect for lifting spirits

Playdate: 

Images credit: SM Entertainment

