Hrishita Das

june 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 best EXO’s Suho solo songs

A deeply introspective track, Self-Portrait combines poignant lyrics with a gentle melody, showcasing Suho's reflective side

Image: SM Entertainment

Self-Portrait: 

O2 features ethereal instrumentals and soothing vocals, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that envelops the listener

Image: SM Entertainment

O2: 

With its sophisticated sound and emotional depth, "Grey Suit" paints a vivid picture of longing and introspection

Grey Suit:

Image: SM Entertainment

Energetic and upbeat, Hurdle infuses pop-rock elements with catchy hooks, making it a standout track

Hurdle: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A smooth and romantic song, Dinner blends jazz influences with Suho's warm vocals, perfect for a cozy evening

Dinner: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This heartfelt anthem is a testament to love and unity, featuring an uplifting melody and inspiring lyrics

Let's Love: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Made In You is a love letter to fans, with its tender lyrics and soothing melody expressing gratitude and affection

Made In You: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A delicate and emotional ballad, For You Now highlights Suho's vocal prowess and ability to convey deep emotion

For You Now: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A soothing ballad that showcases Suho's emotive vocals and poetic lyrics, Starry Night creates a serene and contemplative atmosphere, perfect for a quiet evening

Starry Night: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This track stands out with its elegant melody and refined production. Decanting beautifully highlights the artist’s sophisticated musical style and lyrical depth

Decanting: 

Image: SM Entertainment

