10 best EXO’s Suho solo songs
A deeply introspective track, Self-Portrait combines poignant lyrics with a gentle melody, showcasing Suho's reflective side
Self-Portrait:
O2 features ethereal instrumentals and soothing vocals, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that envelops the listener
O2:
With its sophisticated sound and emotional depth, "Grey Suit" paints a vivid picture of longing and introspection
Grey Suit:
Energetic and upbeat, Hurdle infuses pop-rock elements with catchy hooks, making it a standout track
Hurdle:
A smooth and romantic song, Dinner blends jazz influences with Suho's warm vocals, perfect for a cozy evening
Dinner:
This heartfelt anthem is a testament to love and unity, featuring an uplifting melody and inspiring lyrics
Let's Love:
Made In You is a love letter to fans, with its tender lyrics and soothing melody expressing gratitude and affection
Made In You:
A delicate and emotional ballad, For You Now highlights Suho's vocal prowess and ability to convey deep emotion
For You Now:
A soothing ballad that showcases Suho's emotive vocals and poetic lyrics, Starry Night creates a serene and contemplative atmosphere, perfect for a quiet evening
Starry Night:
This track stands out with its elegant melody and refined production. Decanting beautifully highlights the artist’s sophisticated musical style and lyrical depth
Decanting:
