Pujya Doss

july 31, 2024

Entertainment

10 best female K-drama leads that inspire 

Seri, a successful businesswoman, crash-lands in North Korea, where she discovers love in unexpected places

Crash Landing on You

Image:  tvN.

Meet Da-mi, a resilient ex-convict turned entrepreneur, as she battles adversity to make her dreams come true

Itaewon Class

Image:  JTBC.

Bong-soon, born with superhuman strength, becomes a bodyguard and finds love while embracing her own power

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC.

Follow Ri-jin, a psychiatrist, as she helps unravel the mysteries of a man with multiple personalities 

Kill Me, Heal Me

Image:  MBC.

Join Jang Man-wol, a ghostly hotel CEO, on a supernatural journey of redemption and love

Hotel Del Luna

Image:  tvN.

Witness Mi-rae's transformative journey from insecurities to self-love in a world obsessed with appearances

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image:  JTBC 

Root for Seo Dal-mi, a young entrepreneur, as she navigates the competitive world of startups and love

Start-Up

Image:  tvN.

Dive into the corporate world with Bae Ta-mi and her colleagues, challenging stereotypes in the tech industry

Search: WWW

Image:  tvN.

Transported to the past, Ha-jin faces love and politics in Goryeo, leaving an indelible mark on history

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image:  SBS.

Follow Deok-sun and her friends through life's joys and sorrows in a heartwarming journey set in 1980s Seoul

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN.

