 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

November 1, 2023

10 best films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya marked her debut in Iruvar, a Mani Ratnam's masterpiece starring opposite Mohanlal

 Iruvar

 Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Later, she gave another powerful performance in Bhansali's romantic saga. The movie garnered her immense popularity 

The beauty queen further played Paro, a memorable character in Bhansali's Devdas. She was terrific in this role

 Devdas

Aishwarya Rai also did a phenomenal job in Rituparno Ghosh' Chokher Bali. It was based on a Rabindranath Tagore's writing piece

Chokher Bali

The actress returned with Mani Ratnam on Guru and starred along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. It is a worth-watching movie

 Guru

Later, she played the iconic character of Jodha Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodha Akbar alongside Hrithik Roshan. She was phenomenal as always

Jodha Akbar

The actress also did a small-scale romantic drama, Raincoat starring opposite Ajay Devgn in Rituparno Ghosh's direction. It is an intensely gripping drama

 Raincoat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saw her shayara side in Karan Johar's new age love saga, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She nailed her part as always

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The Bollywood diva went for a no make-up look in Omung Kumar's Sarbjit. It earned her a lot of praise along with Randeep Hooda playing the lead

Sarbjit

The actress once again proved herself with terrific screen presence in Mani Ratnam's latest period drama, Ponniyin Selvan and its sequel

Ponniyin Selvan

