Iruvar
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Later, she gave another powerful performance in Bhansali's romantic saga. The movie garnered her immense popularity
The beauty queen further played Paro, a memorable character in Bhansali's Devdas. She was terrific in this role
Devdas
Aishwarya Rai also did a phenomenal job in Rituparno Ghosh' Chokher Bali. It was based on a Rabindranath Tagore's writing piece
Chokher Bali
The actress returned with Mani Ratnam on Guru and starred along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. It is a worth-watching movie
Guru
Later, she played the iconic character of Jodha Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodha Akbar alongside Hrithik Roshan. She was phenomenal as always
Jodha Akbar
The actress also did a small-scale romantic drama, Raincoat starring opposite Ajay Devgn in Rituparno Ghosh's direction. It is an intensely gripping drama
Raincoat
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saw her shayara side in Karan Johar's new age love saga, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She nailed her part as always
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
The Bollywood diva went for a no make-up look in Omung Kumar's Sarbjit. It earned her a lot of praise along with Randeep Hooda playing the lead
Sarbjit
The actress once again proved herself with terrific screen presence in Mani Ratnam's latest period drama, Ponniyin Selvan and its sequel
Ponniyin Selvan
