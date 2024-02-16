Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 Best films of Madhubala
The film revolves around Anita’s temporary marriage in order to claim inheritance. The film’s cast consists of Madhubala, Lalita Pawar, and Guru Dutt
“Mr. And Mrs. 55” (1955)
Image: IMDb
A tale of two sisters, this film consists of comedy, drama, and romance as Tara and Radha’s lives evolve with time
Image: IMDb
“Naata” (1955)
A story of unrequited love where a princess is forbidden to marry the love of her life and is forcefully married to an emperor
Image: IMDb
“Shirin Farhad” (1956)
The story is about a woman who has a fatal disease. Her father pays a con artist, who is in love with somebody else to make his daughter’s final year a happy one
“Ek Saal” (1957)
Image: IMDb
The tale centers on three brothers who hold sexist views towards women. However, their perspective undergoes a transformation when two of them experience the power of love
“Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi” (1958)
Image: IMDb
“Kaala Pani” (1958)
Image: IMDb
The film is a novel adaptation of A.J.Cronin’s “Beyond This Place” which narrates the story of a relentless pursuit of justice
The story revolves around a police officer, Dinesh who goes undercover to investigate the counterfeiting of banknotes. Madhubala plays the role of a reporter
“Jaali Note” (1960)
Image: IMDb
A 16th-century Mughal prince, Salim, also known as Jahangir falls in love with a courtesan which is highly unacceptable by his emperor father, Akbar
“Mughal-E-Azam” (1960)
Image: IMDb
A tale of 2 women who plan a vacation after winning a lottery to find decent suitors
“Mehlon Ke Khwaab” (1960)
Image: IMDb
“Barsaat Ki Raat” (1960)
Image: IMDb
The film is about the love story of a poor singer and poet, Aman Hyderabadi, and Shabnam, the daughter of a police commissioner, and their challenges in the journey of love
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.