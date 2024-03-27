10 best films of Siddharth 

It is undoubtedly one of the finest movies from the previous year. Siddharth delivered a powerful performance in this film that tackles the sensitive issue of child abuse
Chithha
Image: IMDb
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, it features a talented ensemble cast. The movie follows the journey of six college friends who assist a foreign woman in making a documentary about Indian freedom fighters
Image: IMDb
Rang De Basanti
It is a romantic drama starring Siddharth and Genelia D'Souza in the lead roles. This film was later remade in various other languages
Image: IMDb
Bommarillu
It is an action-packed crime drama that revolves around a carrom player who ventures into the world of gambling after losing his hard-earned money
Striker
Image: IMDb
It is a gripping psychological drama based on the Kannada movie, Lucia. Siddharth received praise for his exceptional performance in this film
Enakkul Oruvan
Image: IMDb
It is a delightful rom-com directed by Prabhu Deva. It features Siddharth and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles and has been remade in nine different Indian languages, including Hindi as Ramaiya Vastavaiya
Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana
Image: IMDb
Directed by Maniratnam, it boasts an impressive cast including Suriya, Madhavan, and Siddharth in the titular roles. This socio-political drama was also shot in Hindi as Yuva
Aayitha Ezhuthu
Image: IMDb
Directed by Karthik Subbaraja, it is considered one of his finest works. Siddharth portrays a film director in this movie, who aspires to create a gangster drama with a real gangster
Jigarthanda
Image: IMDb
Gruham
Image: IMDb
It is a chilling horror drama where Siddharth portrays the role of a neurosurgeon who moves into a new home. The story unfolds with suspense and forms the core of the plot
Image: IMDb
It revolves around Uday (Siddharth) fulfilling the wishes of Sandhya (Shamili) during her final days, as she battles cancer. Although it may not have been a commercial success, it has gained a dedicated fan following over time