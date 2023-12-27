Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 27, 2023
10 best Fresh On-screen pairings of 2023
Dunki not only marked the maiden collaboration of Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan but also the fresh on-screen Pairing of SRK with Taapsee Pannu
SRK-Taapsee
Image source: IMDb
The blockbuster collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee brought South sensation Nayanthara to Jawan. Fans went gaga over their sizzling chemistry
Image source: IMDb
SRK-Nayanthara
Ranbir Kapoor teamed up with Rashmika Mandanna for the very first time in Animal. This film is currently creating a buzz at the box-office
Ranbir-Rashmika
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marked his on-screen pairing with Pooja Hegde. Fans were amazed to see them grooving over ‘Naiyo Lagda’
Salman-Pooja
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal paired up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Netizens went crazy for their small-town romantic comedy
Vicky-Sara
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Adipurush received a lot of criticism, but it brought together Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on the big screen
Prabhas-Kriti
Image: Prabhas’ Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's chemistry in Animal stole the show and captured everyone's hearts. Their on-screen pairing was absolutely refreshing
Ranbir-Triptii
Video: Triptii Dimri's Instagram
Ranbir-Shraddha
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor also shared the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The enchanting chemistry won millions of hearts
Varun Dhawan paired up with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The movie received mixed response from the audience
Varun-Janhvi
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Dream Girl 2 marked the first-ever on-screen pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey
Ayushman-Ananya
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
