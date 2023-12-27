Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

December 27, 2023

10 best Fresh On-screen pairings of 2023

Dunki not only marked the maiden collaboration of Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan but also the fresh on-screen Pairing of SRK with Taapsee Pannu

SRK-Taapsee

Image source: IMDb

The blockbuster collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee brought South sensation Nayanthara to Jawan. Fans went gaga over their sizzling chemistry 

Image source: IMDb

SRK-Nayanthara

Ranbir Kapoor teamed up with Rashmika Mandanna for the very first time in Animal. This film is currently creating a buzz at the box-office 

Ranbir-Rashmika 

Video: Animal The Film's Instagram 

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marked his on-screen pairing with Pooja Hegde. Fans were amazed to see them grooving over ‘Naiyo Lagda’

Salman-Pooja 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal paired up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Netizens went crazy for their small-town romantic comedy

Vicky-Sara

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram 

Adipurush received a lot of criticism, but it brought together Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on the big screen 

Prabhas-Kriti

Image: Prabhas’ Instagram 

Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's chemistry in Animal stole the show and captured everyone's hearts. Their on-screen pairing was absolutely refreshing

Ranbir-Triptii

Video: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

Ranbir-Shraddha

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

Ranbir Kapoor also shared the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The enchanting chemistry won millions of hearts 

Varun Dhawan paired up with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The movie received mixed response from the audience 

Varun-Janhvi

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Dream Girl 2 marked the first-ever on-screen pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey 

Ayushman-Ananya 

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here