Heading 3

June 01, 2025

10 Best Friends-to-Lovers K-Dramas

Ipshita Chakraborty

ENTERTAINMENT

Teen Ju-kyung conceals her bare face with makeup, growing close to classmate Su-ho and embarking on a sweet friends-to-lovers story.

True Beauty

Image: Imdb

Bae Seok-ryu returns to Korea to reboot her life when she encounters her childhood bestie, Choi Seung-hyo, with whom she shares a complex history. The duo gradually falls in love in this heartwarming romantic comedy.

Love Next Door

Image: Imdb

Born on the same day and sharing the same name, Seok Ji-won and Yoon Ji-won navigate a complex relationship that evolves from academic rivalry to love. 

Love Your Enemy

Image: Imdb

Based in a beautiful coastal town, this romance follows the rekindling of childhood love between friends Sam-dal and Yong-pil as they reconnect with their past in this feel-good drama. 

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Image: Imdb

When a photographer and a lyricist share an apartment for work purposes, unspoken emotions resurface in this poignant friends-to-lovers romance, filled with emotional depth and exquisite music.

Soundtrack #1

Image: Imdb

A badass weightlifter and a swimmer slowly start as friends who fall in love while bickering with each other in this cute college romance.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image: Imdb

Lifelong friends Ae-ra and Dong-man, who have dreams left unfulfilled, stumble their way into adulthood and discover their feelings for one another in this heartwarming show.

Fight for My Way

Image: Imdb

In pretty Gongjin village, dentist Hye-jin and jack-of-all-trades Du-sik's friendship turns into a tender romance. 

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: Imdb

Old friends cross paths again as adults with fortunes reversed and looks changed, creating a series of humorous and poignant moments as they rediscover one another. 

She Was Pretty

Image: Imdb

Nestled in the late '90s, this nostalgic show traces Shi-won and Yoon-jae, childhood friends whose friendship blossoms into love in this coming-of-age drama. 

Reply 1997

Image: Imdb

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here