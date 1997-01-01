10 Best Friends-to-Lovers K-Dramas

Teen Ju-kyung conceals her bare face with makeup, growing close to classmate Su-ho and embarking on a sweet friends-to-lovers story.
True Beauty
Image: Imdb
Bae Seok-ryu returns to Korea to reboot her life when she encounters her childhood bestie, Choi Seung-hyo, with whom she shares a complex history. The duo gradually falls in love in this heartwarming romantic comedy.
Love Next Door
Born on the same day and sharing the same name, Seok Ji-won and Yoon Ji-won navigate a complex relationship that evolves from academic rivalry to love.
Love Your Enemy
Based in a beautiful coastal town, this romance follows the rekindling of childhood love between friends Sam-dal and Yong-pil as they reconnect with their past in this feel-good drama.
Welcome to Samdal-ri
When a photographer and a lyricist share an apartment for work purposes, unspoken emotions resurface in this poignant friends-to-lovers romance, filled with emotional depth and exquisite music.
Soundtrack #1
A badass weightlifter and a swimmer slowly start as friends who fall in love while bickering with each other in this cute college romance.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Lifelong friends Ae-ra and Dong-man, who have dreams left unfulfilled, stumble their way into adulthood and discover their feelings for one another in this heartwarming show.
Fight for My Way
In pretty Gongjin village, dentist Hye-jin and jack-of-all-trades Du-sik's friendship turns into a tender romance.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Old friends cross paths again as adults with fortunes reversed and looks changed, creating a series of humorous and poignant moments as they rediscover one another.
She Was Pretty
Nestled in the late '90s, this nostalgic show traces Shi-won and Yoon-jae, childhood friends whose friendship blossoms into love in this coming-of-age drama.