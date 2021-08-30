Vaani Kapoor
10
Best glamorous styles of August 30, 2021
Her sensuous look in a lime yellow strappy dress set featuring a plunging neckline and offbeat cut out details with a thigh-high slit was indeed a scintillating number
Vaani Kapoor’s sparkly mini dress came with a risque neckline and she looked stunning in it with glam makeup
Her all-white look was an artistic take on fashion and Vaani looked enticing in her oversized boxy shirt and a braided sleek hairdo
Pulling out a red off-shoulder crop top and flared jeans from her millennial-friendly wardrobe, Vaani left our hearts swooning with her casual-chic style
The mirror worked co-ord set from Arpita Mehta also bore embellished shells and Vaani Kapoor flaunted her size zero figure in it
Vaani’s laid back look in a nude bodycon sheer dress was a minimal yet elegant look that she donned like a mermaid princess
Her OTT look in a Gaby Charbachy black corset-style gown featuring a sweetheart plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit was what dreams are made of!
Vaani’s romantic look in an abstract printed mini dress has all our hearts
Her trendy look in an oversized chrome shirt that featured dramatic balloon sleeves and a front-slit wrap-style black leather skirt was simple yet sophisticated
Her sparkly look in silver separates featuring a cowl neck top, fit and flare pants and jacket in matching colour was a classy take on party-ready numbers
For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla