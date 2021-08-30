Vaani Kapoor

Best glamorous styles of

August 30, 2021

Her sensuous look in a lime yellow strappy dress set featuring a plunging neckline and offbeat cut out details with a thigh-high slit was indeed a scintillating number

Vaani Kapoor’s sparkly mini dress came with a risque neckline and she looked stunning in it with glam makeup

Her all-white look was an artistic take on fashion and Vaani looked enticing in her oversized boxy shirt and a braided sleek hairdo

Pulling out a red off-shoulder crop top and flared jeans from her millennial-friendly wardrobe, Vaani left our hearts swooning with her casual-chic style

The mirror worked co-ord set from Arpita Mehta also bore embellished shells and Vaani Kapoor flaunted her size zero figure in it

Vaani’s laid back look in a nude bodycon sheer dress was a minimal yet elegant look that she donned like a mermaid princess

Her OTT look in a Gaby Charbachy black corset-style gown featuring a sweetheart plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit was what dreams are made of!

Vaani’s romantic look in an abstract printed mini dress has all our hearts

Her trendy look in an oversized chrome shirt that featured dramatic balloon sleeves and a front-slit wrap-style black leather skirt was simple yet sophisticated

Her sparkly look in silver separates featuring a cowl neck top, fit and flare pants and jacket in matching colour was a classy take on party-ready numbers

