Moupriya Banerjee

MARCH 31, 2024

Entertainment

10 best hair Colors of TXT members

When it comes to experimenting with hair colors, Yeonjun does it the best undeniably among the other members and this midnight blue hair dye shines the most on the K-pop idol

Image: BIGHIT Music

Blue-haired Yeonjun is forever iconic

Though Yeonjun rocks all the hair colors, the fiery red adds more to his exceptional charm and he should definitely make a comeback for this look

Image: BIGHIT Music

Yeonjun in red hair era needs a comeback

Beomgyu in long hair makes the fans go insane over his looks and this brown dye adds more to his magical aura

Long brown-haired Beomgyu is a blessing

Image: BIGHIT Music

Fans’ heartthrob Beomgyu even shines with a natural black hair color, that gives a new look to his magical long hairstyle

Beomgyu in black hair is a heartbreaker

Image: BIGHIT Music

The TXT leader always looks the best in his natural black hair which perfectly exhibits his confident personality

Black-haired Soobin steals hearts

Image: BIGHIT Music

While black hair suits Soobin the most, this blonde brings out a polar shade of his personality, that screams angel-like aura

 Soobin in blonde exhibits angelic appeal

Image: BIGHIT Music

Taehyun’s silver hair color is a fan favorite and we can’t wait for him to rock it again

Taehyun in his silver hair color era

Image: BIGHIT Music

Taehyun looks the best in short brown hair, adding to his intellectual persona

Brown-haired Taehyun charms us

Image: BIGHIT Music

The youngest member of TXT doesn’t shy away from dying his hair blond and honestly, it just delivers a royal look to his charm

Huening Kai’s blond hair is regal affair

Image: BIGHIT Music

Huening Kai's brown hair looks very adorable and he should definitely make a precious style comeback

Brown-haired Huening Kai is adorable 

Image: BIGHIT Music

