10 best hair Colors of TXT members
When it comes to experimenting with hair colors, Yeonjun does it the best undeniably among the other members and this midnight blue hair dye shines the most on the K-pop idol
Image: BIGHIT Music
Blue-haired Yeonjun is forever iconic
Though Yeonjun rocks all the hair colors, the fiery red adds more to his exceptional charm and he should definitely make a comeback for this look
Image: BIGHIT Music
Yeonjun in red hair era needs a comeback
Beomgyu in long hair makes the fans go insane over his looks and this brown dye adds more to his magical aura
Long brown-haired Beomgyu is a blessing
Image: BIGHIT Music
Fans’ heartthrob Beomgyu even shines with a natural black hair color, that gives a new look to his magical long hairstyle
Beomgyu in black hair is a heartbreaker
Image: BIGHIT Music
The TXT leader always looks the best in his natural black hair which perfectly exhibits his confident personality
Black-haired Soobin steals hearts
Image: BIGHIT Music
While black hair suits Soobin the most, this blonde brings out a polar shade of his personality, that screams angel-like aura
Soobin in blonde exhibits angelic appeal
Image: BIGHIT Music
Taehyun’s silver hair color is a fan favorite and we can’t wait for him to rock it again
Taehyun in his silver hair color era
Image: BIGHIT Music
Taehyun looks the best in short brown hair, adding to his intellectual persona
Brown-haired Taehyun charms us
Image: BIGHIT Music
The youngest member of TXT doesn’t shy away from dying his hair blond and honestly, it just delivers a royal look to his charm
Huening Kai’s blond hair is regal affair
Image: BIGHIT Music
Huening Kai's brown hair looks very adorable and he should definitely make a precious style comeback
Brown-haired Huening Kai is adorable
Image: BIGHIT Music