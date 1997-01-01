10 best High school K-dramas of all time
A poor girl attends a prestigious high school for the rich and elite, where she gets caught up in a love triangle with two of the most popular boys
Image: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers
A nostalgic look back at the high school days of six friends in the late 1990s, filled with laughter, tears, and first love
Image: tvN
Reply 1997
A heartwarming and hilarious story about a young woman who dreams of becoming a weightlifter, and the friends and family who support her along the way
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
A social commentary on the pressures and challenges faced by high school students in Korea told through the story of a group of students who are struggling to cope with the system
Image: KBS2
School 2017
A dark and satirical look at the competitive world of high school education in Korea, where parents go to extreme lengths to get their children into the best universities
Image: JTBC
Sky Castle
A coming-of-age story about a group of high school students who are navigating the challenges of friendship, love, and loss
Image: JTBC
Moment at Eighteen
A dark and suspenseful thriller about a high school student who leads a double life as the leader of a secret criminal organization
Image: Netflix
Extracurricular
A romantic comedy about a young woman who uses makeup to transform her appearance, and the two boys who fall in love with her for who she is on the inside
Image: tvN
True Beauty
A quirky and fantastical mystery drama about a school nurse who can see and exorcise evil spirits
Image: Netflix
School Nurse Files
Click Here
A zombie horror drama about a group of high school students who are trapped inside their school during a zombie apocalypse
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead