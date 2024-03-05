Heading 3

March 05, 2024

10 Best Hindi Dance Songs

This song from Patiala House starring Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma is enough to light up the party

Laung Da Lashkara- Patiala House

Image source- IMDb

For this Heyy Babyy song, Honey Singh and Mika Singh teamed up to create this upbeat and cheerful song

Image source- IMDb

Mast Kalandar- Heyy Babyy

This Punjabi family dance song from Dil Dhadakne Do was made with the collaborative efforts of Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh

Image source- IMDb

Gallan Goodiyaan- Dil Dhadakne Do

Kangana Ranaut’s spirited dance in Queen is celebrated in this fun-filled song by Amit Trivedi, making it most played song in marriages and parties

 London Thumakda- Queen

Image source- IMDb

The retro-themed party song from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna starring Rani Mukherjee, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta is a treat for dance enthusiasts 

Rock N Roll Soniye- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Image source- IMDb

The song from the movie Hasee Toh Phasee featuring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra adds energy to the dance floor

Punjabi wedding song- Hasee Toh Phasee

Image source- IMDb

Mika Singh’s energetic vocals in this song from Jab We Met starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor making it a classic Bollywood dance hit

Mauja Hi Mauja- Jab We Met

Image source- IMDb

Badshah along with Amar Arshi and Neha Kakkar created the Bollywood party hit, making it a top choice to shake a leg 

Kala Chashma- Baar Baar Dekho

Image source- IMDb

The Bollywood hit song from the movie Pathaan is perfect to start your party with a bang

Jhoome Jo Pathaan- Pathaan

Image source- IMDb

Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai- Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Image source- IMDb

The party song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is created by famous singer Arijit Singh, making it a perfect party banger

