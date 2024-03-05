Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 05, 2024
10 Best Hindi Dance Songs
This song from Patiala House starring Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma is enough to light up the party
Laung Da Lashkara- Patiala House
For this Heyy Babyy song, Honey Singh and Mika Singh teamed up to create this upbeat and cheerful song
Mast Kalandar- Heyy Babyy
This Punjabi family dance song from Dil Dhadakne Do was made with the collaborative efforts of Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh
Gallan Goodiyaan- Dil Dhadakne Do
Kangana Ranaut’s spirited dance in Queen is celebrated in this fun-filled song by Amit Trivedi, making it most played song in marriages and parties
London Thumakda- Queen
The retro-themed party song from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna starring Rani Mukherjee, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta is a treat for dance enthusiasts
Rock N Roll Soniye- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
The song from the movie Hasee Toh Phasee featuring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra adds energy to the dance floor
Punjabi wedding song- Hasee Toh Phasee
Mika Singh’s energetic vocals in this song from Jab We Met starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor making it a classic Bollywood dance hit
Mauja Hi Mauja- Jab We Met
Badshah along with Amar Arshi and Neha Kakkar created the Bollywood party hit, making it a top choice to shake a leg
Kala Chashma- Baar Baar Dekho
The Bollywood hit song from the movie Pathaan is perfect to start your party with a bang
Jhoome Jo Pathaan- Pathaan
Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai- Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
The party song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is created by famous singer Arijit Singh, making it a perfect party banger
