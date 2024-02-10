Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
10 best Hindi dubbed South Indian movies
Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer emotional romantic drama Hi Papa is streaming now on Netflix
Hi Papa
It is a Tamil movie that follows the story of a timid man who gains unexpected superpowers that encourage him to challenge the system and fight against injustice. Streaming on Prime Video
Maaveeran
A familiar tale set in an altogether unique cultural backdrop, Kantara is a mesmerizing and fantastical tale involving Gods, demigods, and humans. Streaming on Netflix
Kantara
Lucifer is a strikingly impressive debut directorial from Prithviraj Sukumaran. It stars Mohanlal in the lead role. Streaming on Sony Liv
Lucifer
Despite following a familiar storyline, the film has enough exciting moments to keep you hooked. Directed by Atlee, it's Hindi dubbed version is available on YouTube
Theri
Before Yash’s meteoric rise to fame as Rocky Bhai, the actor used to consistently star in some entertaining commercial films, and Masterpiece is no less. Available on YouTube
Master Piece
Race Gurram has been dubbed Main Hoon Lucky The Racer and stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. Available on YouTube
Race Gurram
Eega is dubbed in Hindi as Makkhi and is regarded among the best SS Rajamouli movies. Available on YouTube
Eega
Dubbed in Hindi as Aparichit, the vigilant psychological drama has attained a cult status. It is available on YouTube
Anniyan
Athadu
Athadu, or ‘Cheetah: The Power of One,’ is a genre-defining film by Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas. It is available to watch on YouTube
