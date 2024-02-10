Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

10 best Hindi dubbed South Indian movies

Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer emotional romantic drama Hi Papa is streaming now on Netflix 

Hi Papa

Image: IMDB 

It is a Tamil movie that follows the story of a timid man who gains unexpected superpowers that encourage him to challenge the system and fight against injustice. Streaming on Prime Video 

Image: IMDB 

Maaveeran

A familiar tale set in an altogether unique cultural backdrop, Kantara is a mesmerizing and fantastical tale involving Gods, demigods, and humans. Streaming on Netflix

Image: IMDB 

Kantara

Lucifer is a strikingly impressive debut directorial from Prithviraj Sukumaran. It stars Mohanlal in the lead role. Streaming on Sony Liv 

Lucifer

Image: IMDB 

Despite following a familiar storyline, the film has enough exciting moments to keep you hooked. Directed by Atlee, it's Hindi dubbed version is available on YouTube 

Theri

Image: IMDB 

Before Yash’s meteoric rise to fame as Rocky Bhai, the actor used to consistently star in some entertaining commercial films, and Masterpiece is no less. Available on YouTube 

Master Piece

Image: IMDB 

Race Gurram has been dubbed Main Hoon Lucky The Racer and stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. Available on YouTube 

Race Gurram

Image: IMDB 

Eega is dubbed in Hindi as Makkhi and is regarded among the best SS Rajamouli movies. Available on YouTube 

Eega

Image: IMDB 

Dubbed in Hindi as Aparichit, the vigilant psychological drama has attained a cult status. It is available on YouTube 

Anniyan

Image: IMDB 

Athadu

Image: IMDB 

Athadu, or ‘Cheetah: The Power of One,’ is a genre-defining film by Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas. It is available to watch on YouTube 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here