10 Best Hindi Romantic movies on OTT

Karan Johar's latest directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won a lot of love from the audience. It is streaming on Prime Video 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic drama with a hard-hitting plot. Available on Prime Video 

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The emotional love story is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Dil Bechara

Masaan is an underrated movie starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial won a National Award in 2016. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Masaan

The Vikramaditya Motwane-directed film is set in the 50's of Kolkata. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Vikrant Massey, the romantic drama is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Lootera

It is one of the best romantic dramas of Hindi Cinema. The movie marked the Bollywood debut of Tamil star Dhanush. Streaming on Prime Video 

Raanjhanaa

Marking the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor with Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar is an iconic musical romantic drama. Streaming on Prime Video 

Rockstar

Kaabil

It is a story of two blind individuals falling in love with each other, however, their lives change when some goons assault the heroine. Streaming on Hotstar 

It is a super hit musical love story directed by Mohit Suri. It has one of the best music albums of all time. Streaming on Prime Video 

Aashiqui 2

Barfi!

Another Ranbir Kapoor movie that touches your heart with its purity. It is streaming on Netflix 

