Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 08, 2024
10 Best Hindi Romantic movies on OTT
Karan Johar's latest directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won a lot of love from the audience. It is streaming on Prime Video
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
Image: Imdb
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic drama with a hard-hitting plot. Available on Prime Video
Image: Imdb
Satyaprem Ki Katha
Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The emotional love story is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Image: Imdb
Dil Bechara
Masaan is an underrated movie starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial won a National Award in 2016. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Masaan
Image: Imdb
The Vikramaditya Motwane-directed film is set in the 50's of Kolkata. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Vikrant Massey, the romantic drama is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Lootera
Image: Imdb
It is one of the best romantic dramas of Hindi Cinema. The movie marked the Bollywood debut of Tamil star Dhanush. Streaming on Prime Video
Raanjhanaa
Image: Imdb
Marking the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor with Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar is an iconic musical romantic drama. Streaming on Prime Video
Rockstar
Image: Imdb
Kaabil
Image: Imdb
It is a story of two blind individuals falling in love with each other, however, their lives change when some goons assault the heroine. Streaming on Hotstar
It is a super hit musical love story directed by Mohit Suri. It has one of the best music albums of all time. Streaming on Prime Video
Aashiqui 2
Image: Imdb
Barfi!
Image: Imdb
Another Ranbir Kapoor movie that touches your heart with its purity. It is streaming on Netflix
