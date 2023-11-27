Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 27, 2023

10 best Horror films to watch on OTT

Kaal is a supernatural horror film, which delivers a message on protecting the wildlife of India. Watch it out on Netflix

 Kaal

 Images: IMDb 

The unique combination of horror and comedy is what makes Stree such an interesting watch. Streaming on Netflix

 Images: IMDb 

Stree

The Supernatural thriller is known for its breathtaking visuals and soothing yet creepy BGM. The movie didn't scare you from ghosts but from humans

Bulbbul

 Images: IMDb 

It  is an anthology horror film consisting of four stories where the protagonists have supernatural experiences that are beyond explainable. Streaming on Netflix 

 Ghost Stories

 Images: IMDb 

With psychological and paranormal layers wrapped around the story, the movie becomes a compelling watch. Available on Netflix

Game Over

 Images: IMDb 

It revolves around a pregnant woman trapped in a haunted house while visiting her ancestral village. The film skillfully combines horror and social commentary elements

 Chhori

 Images: IMDb 

A man becomes obsessed with a cursed treasure hidden in his ancestral home. It is among the finest horror films ever made in India. Available on Prime Video

Tumbbad 

 Images: IMDb 

Anushka Sharma's Pari is rooted in horror folklore with a unique story and excellent direction. Watch it out on Prime Video

 Pari 

 Images: IMDb 

Makdee

 Images: IMDb 

It is an underrated Horror movie directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. Shabana Azmi played a horrifying 500-year-old witch in this cult movie. Available on YouTube 

Emraan plays a magician with a disturbing past, who is haunted by a mysterious daayan (witch). Watch it on Prime Video 

Ek Thi Daayan

 Images: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here