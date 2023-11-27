Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 27, 2023
10 best Horror films to watch on OTT
Kaal is a supernatural horror film, which delivers a message on protecting the wildlife of India. Watch it out on Netflix
Kaal
The unique combination of horror and comedy is what makes Stree such an interesting watch. Streaming on Netflix
Stree
The Supernatural thriller is known for its breathtaking visuals and soothing yet creepy BGM. The movie didn't scare you from ghosts but from humans
Bulbbul
It is an anthology horror film consisting of four stories where the protagonists have supernatural experiences that are beyond explainable. Streaming on Netflix
Ghost Stories
With psychological and paranormal layers wrapped around the story, the movie becomes a compelling watch. Available on Netflix
Game Over
It revolves around a pregnant woman trapped in a haunted house while visiting her ancestral village. The film skillfully combines horror and social commentary elements
Chhori
A man becomes obsessed with a cursed treasure hidden in his ancestral home. It is among the finest horror films ever made in India. Available on Prime Video
Tumbbad
Anushka Sharma's Pari is rooted in horror folklore with a unique story and excellent direction. Watch it out on Prime Video
Pari
Makdee
It is an underrated Horror movie directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. Shabana Azmi played a horrifying 500-year-old witch in this cult movie. Available on YouTube
Emraan plays a magician with a disturbing past, who is haunted by a mysterious daayan (witch). Watch it on Prime Video
Ek Thi Daayan
