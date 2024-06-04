Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
june 04, 2024
10 Best Horror Movies in the World
In this horror movie, a young girl becomes possessed, leading her desperate mother to seek help from Catholic priests to save her
The Exorcist
Image Credits: Imdb
Feel terrified, when a TV reporter and cameraman find themselves trapped in a dark, terrifying apartment while following the emergency workers
REC
Image Credits: Imdb
Get chills with this horror movie, where a couple in the new home is deeply disturbed by the demonic presence, captured during haunting footage
Paranormal Activity
Image Credits: Imdb
This movie is about a photographer and his girlfriend discovering mysterious shadows in their photographs, revealing a haunting connection to the past
Shutter
Image Credits: Imdb
In Alaska, a town plagued by unexplained disappearances becomes the center of this movie involving cover-ups and mysteries
The Fourth Kind
Image Credits: Imdb
This horror plot is about A college couple's road trip that turns deadly when they encounter a psychopathic hitchhiker and are framed for murder
The Hitcher
Image Credits: Imdb
In this movie, a lawyer takes on a case involving a priest accused of negligent homicide after performing an exorcism on a young girl
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Image Credits: Imdb
The plot revolves around an isolated vacation home becoming a nightmare for a young couple when three unknown assailants terrorize them
The Strangers
Image Credits: Imdb
Five friends at a cabin in the woods discovered flesh-possessing demons, leading to terrifying fights for survival
The Evil Dead
Image Credits: Imdb
Watch this movie about an evangelical minister allowing his final terrifying exorcism to be filmed by a documentary crew, revealing unsettling truths
The Last Exorcism
Image Credits: Imdb
