 Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment 

june 04, 2024

10 Best Horror Movies in the World

In this horror movie, a young girl becomes possessed, leading her desperate mother to seek help from Catholic priests to save her

The Exorcist

Image Credits: Imdb

Feel terrified, when a TV reporter and cameraman find themselves trapped in a dark, terrifying apartment while following the emergency workers

REC

Image Credits: Imdb

Get chills with this horror movie, where a couple in the new home is deeply disturbed by the demonic presence, captured during haunting footage

Paranormal Activity 

Image Credits: Imdb

This movie is about a photographer and his girlfriend discovering mysterious shadows in their photographs, revealing a haunting connection to the past

Shutter

Image Credits: Imdb

In Alaska, a town plagued by unexplained disappearances becomes the center of this movie involving cover-ups and mysteries

The Fourth Kind

Image Credits: Imdb

This horror plot is about A college couple's road trip that turns deadly when they encounter a psychopathic hitchhiker and are framed for murder

 The Hitcher

Image Credits: Imdb

In this movie, a lawyer takes on a case involving a priest accused of negligent homicide after performing an exorcism on a young girl

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Image Credits: Imdb

The plot revolves around an isolated vacation home becoming a nightmare for a young couple when three unknown assailants terrorize them

The Strangers

Image Credits: Imdb

Five friends at a cabin in the woods discovered flesh-possessing demons, leading to terrifying fights for survival

The Evil Dead

Image Credits: Imdb

Watch this movie about an evangelical minister allowing his final terrifying exorcism to be filmed by a documentary crew, revealing unsettling truths

The Last Exorcism

Image Credits: Imdb

