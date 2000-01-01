10 best Iconic K-dramas
Pujya Doss
This 2021 drama is a survival thriller that follows a group of people who are invited to participate in a series of deadly games for a chance to win a large sum of money
Image: Netflix
Squid Game
This 2019 drama follows the story of a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident. She is rescued by a North Korean soldier and the two fall in love
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
This 2020 drama follows the story of a man who works at a psychiatric ward and a woman with a personality disorder who fall in love. The drama is a romantic comedy-drama
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
This 2019 drama follows the story of a Korean-American man who returns to Korea in the early 20th century and falls in love with a woman who is fighting for Korea's independence
Image: tvN
Mr. Sunshine
This 2016 drama follows the story of a South Korean special forces officer and a doctor who fall in love while working together in a disaster zone
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
This 2016 drama follows the story of a goblin who is cursed to live forever and a woman who can see ghosts. The two fall in love and the goblin must find a way to break the curse
Goblin
Image: tvN
This 2013 drama follows the story of an alien who crash-lands on Earth in the 20th century and falls in love with a woman who is a top actress
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
This 2009 drama follows the story of a poor girl who is accepted into a prestigious high school and falls in love with four of the most popular boys in school. The drama is a romantic school-drama
Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS2
This 2002 drama follows the story of two childhood friends who fall in love but are separated by tragedy. The drama is a romantic melodrama that has been praised for its acting, visuals, and music
Winter Sonata
Image: KBS2
This 2000 drama follows the story of a woman who falls in love with a man who is her best friend's brother. The drama is a romantic melodrama that has been praised for its acting, visuals, and music
Autumn in My Heart
Image: MBC