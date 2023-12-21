Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 21, 2023
10 best Indian films of 2023
It's a beautiful romantic Kannada film starring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth and probably among the best romantic films of India
SSE Side A
It is a heart-breaking Tamil film revolving around the subject of child abuse. The Siddharth starrer movie is surely a must-watch
Chithha
Joram marked the reunion of Manoj Bajpayee and Devashish Makhija. The actor gave another remarkable performance in this must-watch movie
Joram
It is a brave and gutsy movie revolving around homosexuality shown in the most poignant way possible. Mammooty and Jyothika nailed their part
Kaathal- The Core
Vikrant Massey played the character of real life IPS officer Manoj Kumar in his biopic film. It earned the official selection at Academy Award as India's entry this year
12th Fail
It is a poignant drama revolving around a middle class women diagnosed with dementia who wants to revisit her childhood before she starts forgetting every memory
Three Of Us
Based on the strong subject of sexual abuse by a demi-God, the movie is a courtroom-drama. Manoj Bajpayee left another clapworthy performance
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Based on the real life story of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the movie stars Vicky Kaushal in lead
Sam Bahadur
2018
It is a survival drama starring Tovino Thomas in lead. Based on a true story where people unite together to save each other's lives amid natural calamity
The Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar starrer, OMG 2 highlighted the importance of Sex Education for teenagers in a fun and quirky way possible
OMG 2
