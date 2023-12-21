Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

December 21, 2023

10 best Indian films of 2023

It's a beautiful romantic Kannada film starring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth and probably among the best romantic films of India 

SSE Side A 

It is a heart-breaking Tamil film revolving around the subject of child abuse. The Siddharth starrer movie is surely a must-watch 

Chithha 

Joram marked the reunion of Manoj Bajpayee and Devashish Makhija. The actor gave another remarkable performance in this must-watch movie 

Joram 

It is a brave and gutsy movie revolving around homosexuality shown in the most poignant way possible. Mammooty and Jyothika nailed their part 

Kaathal- The Core

Vikrant Massey played the character of real life IPS officer Manoj Kumar in his biopic film. It earned the official selection at Academy Award as India's entry this year

12th Fail

It is a poignant drama revolving around a middle class women diagnosed with dementia who wants to revisit her childhood before she starts forgetting every memory 

Three Of Us

Based on the strong subject of sexual abuse by a demi-God, the movie is a courtroom-drama. Manoj Bajpayee left another clapworthy performance 

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai 

Based on the real life story of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the movie stars Vicky Kaushal in lead 

Sam Bahadur 

2018

It is a survival drama starring Tovino Thomas in lead. Based on a true story where people unite together to save each other's lives amid natural calamity 

The Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar starrer, OMG 2 highlighted the importance of Sex Education for teenagers in a fun and quirky way possible 

OMG 2 

