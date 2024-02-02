10 best Indian movies about Food 

The Lunchbox, featuring Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Nimrat Kaur, was nominated for the Academy Awards. It's considered one of the finest artistic films from India
The Lunchbox
Stanley Ka Dabba takes us back to our childhood, reminding us of the tiffin boxes we used to enjoy during school days
Stanley Ka Dabba
Chef tells the story of a renowned chef with a short temper but a down-to-earth personality. After losing his job, he attempts to bond with his son through the power of food
Chef
Tarla is a biographical drama that showcases the life of the famous chef Tarla Dalal. Huma Qureishi portrays the lead role, while Sharib Hashmi plays her husband
Tarla
It is not only revolves around a Punjabi family running a successful restaurant but also explores a romantic plot between the main characters
Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana
Bawarchi, released in 1972, stars Rajesh Khanna as a cook employed by a joint family. This movie has achieved cult classic status over the years
Bawarchi
Ramji Londonwaley follows the journey of a Brahmin chef who lives and works illegally in the UK. R. Madhavan portrays the character with finesse
Ramji Londonwaley
Cheeni Kum gained attention for its unconventional casting, with Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in the lead roles. Bachchan plays a chef who fails to impress Tabu's character with his culinary skills
Cheeni Kum
Ustad Hotel is considered one of the finest Malayalam food films. It revolves around Faizi, an aspiring chef, who assists his grandfather in managing their hotel
Ustad Hotel
Aamis
Aamis delves into the research of a PhD student studying meat-eating habits in the North East. It explores the connection between the student and a married doctor through their shared love for tasting meat