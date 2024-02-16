Heading 3
Aditi Singh
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 Best Instagram posts of Athiya Shetty
Athiya enjoys wildlife safari with a giraffe passing by in the background in this Insta post. She captioned the post, “Who do you think is taller”
#1
Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya shares a sneak peek of her Mangalore trip in this beautiful compilation of pics, and captioned, “Never forget your roots and you’ll never forget where you’re going”
Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram
#2
She shared a mushy picture with hubby KL Rahul in this New Year post, and captioned, “Manifesting happiness, love and the ability to just be”
Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram
#3
Athiya looks like the perfect tourist in this Instagram post, she captioned it, “Nope, no bed bugs in sight”
#4
Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this monochrome picture
#5
Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya shared her beautiful wedding pics, expressing immense gratitude in the caption, seeking blessings from everyone.
#6
Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya’s Haldi and Sangeet pictures showcased absolute happiness, love and warmth
#7
Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya and her furry friend look adorable in this cute Instagram post, she captioned it, “Best Company”
#8
Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram
She wished Rahul on his birthday in this heartfelt Instagram post and captioned, “Anywhere with you, Happy Birthday”
#9
Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram
#10
Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya’s childhood picture is too adorable to handle
