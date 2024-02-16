Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 Best Instagram posts of Athiya Shetty

Athiya enjoys wildlife safari with a giraffe passing by in the background in this Insta post. She captioned the post, “Who do you think is taller”

#1

Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya shares a sneak peek of her Mangalore trip in this beautiful compilation of pics, and captioned, “Never forget your roots and you’ll never forget where you’re going”

Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram

#2

She shared a mushy picture with hubby KL Rahul in this New Year post, and captioned, “Manifesting happiness, love and the ability to just be”

Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram

#3

Athiya looks like the perfect tourist in this Instagram post, she captioned it, “Nope, no bed bugs in sight”

#4

Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this monochrome picture

#5

Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya shared her beautiful wedding pics, expressing immense gratitude in the caption, seeking blessings from everyone.

#6

Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya’s Haldi and Sangeet pictures showcased absolute happiness, love and warmth

#7

Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya and her furry friend look adorable in this cute Instagram post, she captioned it, “Best Company”

#8

Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram

She wished Rahul on his birthday in this heartfelt Instagram post and captioned, “Anywhere with you, Happy Birthday”

#9

Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram

#10

Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya’s childhood picture is too adorable to handle

