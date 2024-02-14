Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
10 Best Instagram posts of Rakul Preet
Rakul is a sight to behold in this beautiful sultry black dress
#1
Image: Rakulpreet instagram
This red dress should be on everybody’s checklist
Image: Rakulpreet instagram
#2
Rakul looks no less than Jasmine in this beautiful blue attire. We wonder where’s her Aladdin
Image: Rakulpreet instagram
#3
Rakul is slaying in this baby pink lehenga with a sleek bun
#4
Image: Rakulpreet instagram
She is known to be a fitness enthusiast. She is seen to be trying out some yoga poses in this Instagram post
#5
Image: Rakulpreet instagram
Rakul captioned this gorgeous picture with ‘Being yourself is the best version of you’
#6
Image: Rakulpreet instagram
Rakul was seen acing this blingy dress with her wavy hairstyle and nude makeup
#7
Image: Rakulpreet instagram
Rakul looks classy, suave, and elegant in this beautiful white dress. You need to include this into your wardrobe ASAP for your next office meeting
#8
Image: Rakulpreet instagram
Rakul celebrated her New Year on a beautiful beach and wished her fans a Happy New Year
#9
Image: Rakulpreet instagram
#10
Image: Rakulpreet instagram
Tangerine never looked this good! Rakul wore a Tangerine pantsuit, accessorized it with a huge necklace, and was looking absolutely stunning
