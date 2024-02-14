Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

10 Best Instagram posts of Rakul Preet

Rakul is a sight to behold in this beautiful sultry black dress

#1

Image: Rakulpreet instagram

This red dress should be on everybody’s checklist

Image: Rakulpreet instagram

#2

Rakul looks no less than Jasmine in this beautiful blue attire. We wonder where’s her Aladdin

Image: Rakulpreet instagram

#3

Rakul is slaying in this baby pink lehenga with a sleek bun

#4

Image: Rakulpreet instagram

She is known to be a fitness enthusiast. She is seen to be trying out some yoga poses in this Instagram post

#5

Image: Rakulpreet instagram

Rakul captioned this gorgeous picture with ‘Being yourself is the best version of you’

#6

Image: Rakulpreet instagram

Rakul was seen acing this blingy dress with her wavy hairstyle and nude makeup

#7

Image: Rakulpreet instagram

Rakul looks classy, suave, and elegant in this beautiful white dress. You need to include this into your wardrobe ASAP for your next office meeting 

#8

Image: Rakulpreet instagram

Rakul celebrated her New Year on a beautiful beach and wished her fans a Happy New Year

#9

Image: Rakulpreet instagram

#10

Image: Rakulpreet instagram

Tangerine never looked this good! Rakul wore a Tangerine pantsuit, accessorized it with a huge necklace, and was looking absolutely stunning 

