Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best Instagram Posts of Song Kang

Should we look at the view or is Song Kang the better view?

Image credit: Song Kang’s Instagram

No way, flowers can never dominate him

Image credit: Song Kang’s Instagram

Isn’t he staring right into your soul?

Image credit: Song Kang’s Instagram

You are the moon in my night sky

Image credit: Song Kang’s Instagram

There is no way we can ignore those Dowey eyes

Image credit: Song Kang’s Instagram

Red never looked this pretty before.

Image credit: Song Kang’s Instagram

The perfect picture that shows what aesthetics mean

Image credit: Song Kang’s Instagram

Who said Greek God is only found in Greek?

Image credit: Song Kang’s Instagram

The perfect boyfriend look

Image credit: Song Kang’s Instagram

View? What view we only see Song Kang here

Image credit: Song Kang’s Instagram

