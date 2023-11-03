Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
10 best Justin Bieber song lyrics
My first love broke my heart for the first time, and I was like "Baby, baby, baby, oh" Like, "Baby, baby, baby, no"
Baby(2010)
Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram
Yeah, I know that I let you down Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?
Sorry(2015)
Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram
I'd spend 10, 000 hours and 10, 000 more Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours
10,000 Hours (2021)
Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram
What do you mean? Oh, oh When you nod your head yes, but you wanna say no What do you mean?
What Do You Mean (2015)
Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram
But hey now, you know girl We both know it's a cruel world But I will take my chances As long as you love me
As Long as You Love Me (2012)
Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram
Cause I've had everything But no one's listening And that's just lonely I'm so lonely Lonely
Lonely (2021)
Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram
And if you think that I'm still holdin' on to somethin' You should go and love yourself
Love Yourself (2015)
Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram
Picture perfect, you don't need no filter Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you're a killer Shower you with all my attention Yeah, these are my only intentions
Intentions (2020)
Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram
I will never say never I will fight I will fight 'til forever
Never Say Never (2010)
Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram
That if I can't be close to you I'll settle for the ghost of you I miss you more than life
Ghost (2021)
Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.