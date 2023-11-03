Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

10 best Justin Bieber song lyrics

My first love broke my heart for the first time, and I was like "Baby, baby, baby, oh" Like, "Baby, baby, baby, no"

Baby(2010)

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

Yeah, I know that I let you down Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

Sorry(2015)

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

I'd spend 10, 000 hours and 10, 000 more Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

10,000 Hours (2021)

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

What do you mean? Oh, oh When you nod your head yes, but you wanna say no What do you mean? 

What Do You Mean (2015)

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

But hey now, you know girl We both know it's a cruel world But I will take my chances As long as you love me

As Long as You Love Me (2012)

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

Cause I've had everything But no one's listening And that's just lonely I'm so lonely Lonely

Lonely (2021)

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

And if you think that I'm still holdin' on to somethin' You should go and love yourself

Love Yourself (2015)

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter  Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you're a killer  Shower you with all my attention  Yeah, these are my only intentions

Intentions (2020)

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

I will never say never I will fight I will fight 'til forever

Never Say Never (2010)

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

That if I can't be close to you I'll settle for the ghost of you  I miss you more than life

Ghost (2021)

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here