Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best K-drama Boyfriends you'll swoon for

Park Seo-joon's charisma as the perfect boss turned romantic partner makes him the ultimate 'Green Flag' boyfriend

Image:  SBS

Park Seo-joon in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Ji Chang-wook's portrayal of a brilliant prosecutor with a heart of gold adds humor and warmth to this legal romance

Image:  tvN

Ji Chang-wook in Suspicious Partner

Kim Seon-ho's sweet and endearing portrayal steals hearts, making him the lovable prince to swoon for

Kim Seon-ho in 100 Days My Prince

Image:  KBS2

Park Bo-gum's sophisticated character exudes romance in this captivating love story, making him irresistible

Park Bo-gum in Encounter

Image:  tvN

Nam Joo-hyuk's supportive role as an athlete and boyfriend blends encouragement and heartwarming gestures perfectly

Nam Joo-hyuk in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image:  KBS2

Lee Jong-suk's empathetic portrayal as a compelling prosecutor brings depth and emotion to this fantasy romance

Lee Jong-suk in While You Were Sleeping

Image:  JTBC

Jung Hae-in's mature and understanding portrayal captures the essence of a reliable partner, making him swoon-worthy

Jung Hae-in in Something in the Rain

Image:  tvN

Seo In-guk's lovable dual role adds a unique twist to this romantic comedy, making him a charming leading man

Seo In-guk in High School King of Savvy

Image:  SBS

Lee Min-ho's charismatic portrayal as a timeless Joseon-era character adds fantasy and romance, making him irresistible

Lee Min-ho in The Legend of the Blue Sea

Image:  tvN

Yeo Jin-goo's compassionate portrayal as an understanding hotelier brings mystery and romance to this visually stunning drama

Yeo Jin-goo in Hotel Del Luna

Image:  tvN

