10 Best K-drama Boyfriends you'll swoon for
Park Seo-joon's charisma as the perfect boss turned romantic partner makes him the ultimate 'Green Flag' boyfriend
Image: SBS
Park Seo-joon in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Ji Chang-wook's portrayal of a brilliant prosecutor with a heart of gold adds humor and warmth to this legal romance
Image: tvN
Ji Chang-wook in Suspicious Partner
Kim Seon-ho's sweet and endearing portrayal steals hearts, making him the lovable prince to swoon for
Kim Seon-ho in 100 Days My Prince
Image: KBS2
Park Bo-gum's sophisticated character exudes romance in this captivating love story, making him irresistible
Park Bo-gum in Encounter
Image: tvN
Nam Joo-hyuk's supportive role as an athlete and boyfriend blends encouragement and heartwarming gestures perfectly
Nam Joo-hyuk in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: KBS2
Lee Jong-suk's empathetic portrayal as a compelling prosecutor brings depth and emotion to this fantasy romance
Lee Jong-suk in While You Were Sleeping
Image: JTBC
Jung Hae-in's mature and understanding portrayal captures the essence of a reliable partner, making him swoon-worthy
Jung Hae-in in Something in the Rain
Image: tvN
Seo In-guk's lovable dual role adds a unique twist to this romantic comedy, making him a charming leading man
Seo In-guk in High School King of Savvy
Image: SBS
Lee Min-ho's charismatic portrayal as a timeless Joseon-era character adds fantasy and romance, making him irresistible
Lee Min-ho in The Legend of the Blue Sea
Image: tvN
Yeo Jin-goo's compassionate portrayal as an understanding hotelier brings mystery and romance to this visually stunning drama
Yeo Jin-goo in Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN