10 best K-drama cameos
Gong Yoo stuns as the Salesman in "Squid Game," recruiting Lee Jung-jae's character. Viewers were captivated by his unexpected appearance
Image: Netflix
Park Bo-gum's charming cameo as a chef in "Itaewon Class" left hearts aflutter. His cooking skills impressed and earned him a job
Image: JTBC
Park Seo-joon makes a cameo in "Record of Youth," presenting an award to Park Bo-gum's character. Their real-life friendship adds warmth
Image: tvN
Hyeri's cameo in "Record of Youth" sparked anticipation for a reunion with Park Bo-gum. Though brief, fans enjoyed her performance
Image: tvN
Lee Sung-kyung's cameo in "Record of Youth" included a modern dance sequence and a charged exchange with Park Bo-gum
Image: tvN
Lee Jong-suk's brief appearance in "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" delighted fans with his handsome charm
Image: MBC
Kim Soo-hyun's nutty cameo in "Crash Landing on You" as a North Korean spy brought comedic relief
Image: tvN
Choi Ji-woo's cameo in "Crash Landing on You" as herself thrilled viewers, especially her interaction with a star-struck character
Image: tvN
Kwak Dong-yeon's quirky cameo in "It’s Okay To Not Be Okay" as a psychiatric patient left a lasting impression
Image: tvN
Lee Joon-gi's cameo as a priest in "Hotel del Luna" reunited him with IU in a supernatural setting
Image: tvN