10 Best K-Drama OST You Must Add to Your Playlist
Ipshita Chakraborty
ENTERTAINMENT
Chanyeol and Punch's ethereal duet that instantly became a K-drama anthem.
Stay With Me – Goblin
Image: Imdb
BTS' V evokes painfully deep emotions of love and separation in this calming indie ballad.
Sweet Night by BTS' V– Itaewon Class
Image: Imdb
A haunting ballad that makes a home in your heart and shapes your mood for the day.
Can You See My Heart by Heize – Hotel Del Luna
Image: Imdb
Set in 1990s Korea, this coming-of-age sports drama's soundtrack lingers in your heart for its nostalgia-filled storyline.
Your Existence by Wonstein – Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Image: Imdb
MeloMance's catchy melody suits the show's flirty vibe perfectly.
Love, Maybe – Business Proposal
Image: Imdb
BTS' Jin lent his silver voice to the emotionally charged ballad, titled, Yours for the K-Drama Jirisan.
Yours – Jirisan
Image: Imdb
Gaho's energetic and motivating track builds up the tone for the series, making it an uplifting anthem
Star Over by Gaho – Itaewon Class
Image: Imdb
Crush's soulful voice brings back bittersweet memories long after the show is over.
Love You With All My Heart by Crush – Queen of Tears
Image: Imdb
Even if you're not into K-dramas, this feel-good track might find a permanent place in your social media posts.
Romantic Sunday by Car, the garden – Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: Imdb
The budding romance of this drama is well complemented by this equally emotive track from singer Gummy, with perhaps the most iconic chorus.
You Are My Everything by Gummy – Descendants of the Sun
Image: Imdb