MAY 17, 2025

10 Best K-Drama OST You Must Add to Your Playlist

Ipshita Chakraborty

ENTERTAINMENT

Chanyeol and Punch's ethereal duet that instantly became a K-drama anthem. 

Stay With Me – Goblin

BTS' V evokes painfully deep emotions of love and separation in this calming indie ballad.

Sweet Night by BTS' V– Itaewon Class

A haunting ballad that makes a home in your heart and shapes your mood for the day.

Can You See My Heart by Heize – Hotel Del Luna

Set in 1990s Korea, this coming-of-age sports drama's soundtrack lingers in your heart for its nostalgia-filled storyline.

Your Existence by Wonstein – Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

MeloMance's catchy melody suits the show's flirty vibe perfectly.

Love, Maybe – Business Proposal

BTS' Jin lent his silver voice to the emotionally charged ballad, titled, Yours for the K-Drama Jirisan.

Yours – Jirisan

Gaho's energetic and motivating track builds up the tone for the series, making it an uplifting anthem

Star Over by Gaho – Itaewon Class

Crush's soulful voice brings back bittersweet memories long after the show is over. 

Love You With All My Heart by Crush – Queen of Tears

Even if you're not into K-dramas, this feel-good track might find a permanent place in your social media posts. 

Romantic Sunday by Car, the garden – Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

The budding romance of this drama is well complemented by this equally emotive track from singer Gummy, with perhaps the most iconic chorus. 

You Are My Everything by Gummy – Descendants of the Sun

