10 best K-drama villains of all time
Moupriya Banerjee
Image: tvN
Ok Taecyeon in Vincenzo
Ok Taecyoen’s character Jang Han Seok AKA Jang Joon Woo, who conceals his identity as a nerdy intern turns out to be a cold-blooded killer in the end
Kim Ji Hoon’s character Baek Hee Sung is considered one of the most ruthless K-drama villains, who killed his victims without any remorse or motives, solely as a form of stress relief
Image: tvN
Kim Ji Hoon in Flower of Evil
Kim Hye Jun’s character Queen Consort Cho is a power-hungry, cunning wife of an old king, who would do anything from faking pregnancy to poisoning her own father, just to secure her royal status
Image: Netflix
Kim Hye Jun in Kingdom
In this hit drama, Uhm Ki Joon stars as Joo Dan Tae, a greedy and manipulative antagonist, who kills as a sadistic pleasure and doesn’t shy away from abusing his own family
Image: SBS
Uhm Ki Joon in The Penthouse
Kim Seo Hyung’s character Kim Joo Young is a manipulative tutor who breaks the typical villain trope as she herself is a mother and at the same time abusive towards her young pupils
Image: JTBC
Kim Seo Hyung in Sky Castle
Kim Byung Chul’s character Park Joon Heon is a greedy eunuch from the Joseon era, who lives as an evil spirit. His creepy appearance is guaranteed to make your hairs stand
Image: tvN
Kim Byung Chul in Goblin
Jung Woon In’s character Min Joon Gook is a serial killer who leaves his phone at the victim’s house and the scary ringtone hints to them of something ominous before getting killed at his hands
Jung Woong In I Can Hear Your Voice
Image: SBS
Jo Sung Ha plays Baek Jung Gi, a cult leader who does many evil deeds from brainwashing the weak to marrying off young girls in the name of a greater purpose while hiding behind an innocuous mask
Image: OCN
Jo Sung Ha in Save Me
Kim Jae Wook’s character Mo Tae Gu is a sociopathic serial killer who is in control of his murder spree and enjoys the investigators fail again and again while trying to pursue him
Kim Jae Wook in Voice
Image: OCN
Yoo Jae Myung’s character Jang Dae Hee appears to be a hero for his rags-to-riches story but is soon revealed to be a power-hungry criminal who commits evil deeds hiding behind his company
Yoo Jae Myung in Itaewon Class
Image: Pexels