april 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 best K-drama villains of all time

Moupriya Banerjee

Image: tvN

Ok Taecyeon in Vincenzo

Ok Taecyoen’s character Jang Han Seok AKA Jang Joon Woo, who conceals his identity as a nerdy intern turns out to be a cold-blooded killer in the end

Kim Ji Hoon’s character Baek Hee Sung is considered one of the most ruthless K-drama villains, who killed his victims without any remorse or motives, solely as a form of stress relief

Image: tvN

Kim Ji Hoon in Flower of Evil

Kim Hye Jun’s character Queen Consort Cho is a power-hungry, cunning wife of an old king, who would do anything from faking pregnancy to poisoning her own father, just to secure her royal status

Image: Netflix

Kim Hye Jun in Kingdom

In this hit drama, Uhm Ki Joon stars as Joo Dan Tae, a greedy and manipulative antagonist, who kills as a sadistic pleasure and doesn’t shy away from abusing his own family

Image: SBS

Uhm Ki Joon in The Penthouse

Kim Seo Hyung’s character Kim Joo Young is a manipulative tutor who breaks the typical villain trope as she herself is a mother and at the same time abusive towards her young pupils

Image: JTBC

Kim Seo Hyung in Sky Castle

Kim Byung Chul’s character Park Joon Heon is a greedy eunuch from the Joseon era, who lives as an evil spirit. His creepy appearance is guaranteed to make your hairs stand 

Image: tvN

Kim Byung Chul in Goblin

Jung Woon In’s character Min Joon Gook is a serial killer who leaves his phone at the victim’s house and the scary ringtone hints to them of something ominous before getting killed at his hands

Jung Woong In I Can Hear Your Voice

Image: SBS

Jo Sung Ha plays Baek Jung Gi, a cult leader who does many evil deeds from brainwashing the weak to marrying off young girls in the name of a greater purpose while hiding behind an innocuous mask

Image: OCN

Jo Sung Ha in Save Me

Kim Jae Wook’s character Mo Tae Gu is a sociopathic serial killer who is in control of his murder spree and enjoys the investigators fail again and again while trying to pursue him

Kim Jae Wook in Voice

Image: OCN

Yoo Jae Myung’s character Jang Dae Hee appears to be a hero for his rags-to-riches story but is soon revealed to be a power-hungry criminal who commits evil deeds hiding behind his company

Yoo Jae Myung in Itaewon Class

