10 Best K-dramas About CEOs
Lucky Romance is a rom-com K-drama about an unlucky woman who believes in superstitions and her encounter with a CEO born in 1986. Their lives become romantically entangled as she tries to change her sister's fate.
Lucky Romance
Source: MBC
The series is about a Woman haunted by ghosts who finds solace with CEO Joong Won through a unique connection. Supernatural romance ensues.
Master's Sun
Source: SBS
A story about Dal Mi's family troubles, Ji Pyeong's letters, and a love triangle with Do San. Entrepreneurship and romance entwined.
Start-Up
Source: tvN
A Korean drama about Yoo Mi and Jin Wook's passionate encounter at a resort leaves him hurt and puzzled as she disappears without explanation.
My Secret Romance
Source: OCN
Heiress CEO Yoon Se Ri meets North Korean Army captain Ri Jyeong Hook after a paragliding accident sends her into the DMZ. Romantic entanglements ensue.
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
The drama follows Eun Sul, a strong-willed woman desperate for a job. She lands a position at a questionable loan sharking firm where she faces sexual harassment from her boss. In retaliation, she cleverly ties him up in the restroom.
Protect the Boss
Source: SBS
Shin Ha Ri substitutes for her friend on a blind date with Kang Tae Moo, her company's CEO. Unaware of her identity, she acts obnoxious as per their plan, but Tae Moo has other plans in mind
Business Proposal
Source: SBS
The drama follows Mi-so, a competent secretary to Young Joon, the VP of a family company. After nine years, she quits due to his arrogance. Realizing his dependence on her, Young Joon tries to win her back while she explores newfound freedom and connection with his brother.
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim
Source: tvN
A woman with superhuman strength, pursuing her dream of creating a video game about herself. She has a crush on her police officer friend Guk Doo but feels she's not his type. Nevertheless, she joins him in solving a case of missing women in their area.
Strong Girl Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
A Stuntwoman Ra Im meets CEO Joo Won by mistake, leading to a romantic entanglement during a trip to Jeju Island with musician Oska.
Secret Garden
Source: SBS