10 Best K-dramas About CEOs
A romantic comedy about a stuntwoman who swaps bodies with a chaebol heir This drama was a huge hit and is considered one of the classics of the genre
Secret Garden
Image: SBS
A woman with superhuman strength falls in love with a CEO of a gaming company This drama was praised for its humor, action, and romance
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A narcissistic CEO falls in love with his secretary after she announces her resignation This drama was a huge hit and was praised for its chemistry between the leads
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Image: tvN.
A secretary goes on a blind date with her CEO in place of her best friend This drama is a romantic comedy with a twist, and it has been a huge hit on Netflix
Business Proposal
Image: SBS.
A strong-willed woman works as a secretary to a narcissistic CEO This drama was praised for its humor and its portrayal of the relationship between a boss and his secretary
Protect the Boss
Image: SBS
A woman who can see ghosts falls in love with a CEO who is afraid of ghosts This drama was a hit for its unique premise and its chemistry between the leads
The Master's Sun
Image: SBS
A group of young people try to make their dreams come true in the world of start-ups This drama was praised for its realistic portrayal of the startup world and its inspiring message
Image: tvN.
Start-Up
This adaptation of the Japanese drama Rich Man, Poor Woman follows the CEO of a tech company and his unique love story
Rich Man
Image: MBN
This drama features a CEO, Ji Sung-joon, who reunites with his childhood friend Kim Hye-jin, but she's changed a lot since their school days
She Was Pretty
Image: MBC
An unlucky woman who believes in superstitions falls in love with a CEO who is a rationalist This drama was praised for its unique premise and its humor
Lucky Romance
Image: MBC