Pujya Doss

september 07, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best K-dramas About CEOs

A romantic comedy about a stuntwoman who swaps bodies with a chaebol heir This drama was a huge hit and is considered one of the classics of the genre

Secret Garden 

Image: SBS

A woman with superhuman strength falls in love with a CEO of a gaming company This drama was praised for its humor, action, and romance

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

A narcissistic CEO falls in love with his secretary after she announces her resignation This drama was a huge hit and was praised for its chemistry between the leads

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Image: tvN.

A secretary goes on a blind date with her CEO in place of her best friend This drama is a romantic comedy with a twist, and it has been a huge hit on Netflix

Business Proposal 

Image: SBS.

A strong-willed woman works as a secretary to a narcissistic CEO This drama was praised for its humor and its portrayal of the relationship between a boss and his secretary

Protect the Boss

Image: SBS

A woman who can see ghosts falls in love with a CEO who is afraid of ghosts This drama was a hit for its unique premise and its chemistry between the leads

The Master's Sun 

Image: SBS

A group of young people try to make their dreams come true in the world of start-ups This drama was praised for its realistic portrayal of the startup world and its inspiring message

Image: tvN.

Start-Up 

This adaptation of the Japanese drama Rich Man, Poor Woman follows the CEO of a tech company and his unique love story

Rich Man

Image: MBN

This drama features a CEO, Ji Sung-joon, who reunites with his childhood friend Kim Hye-jin, but she's changed a lot since their school days

She Was Pretty

Image: MBC

An unlucky woman who believes in superstitions falls in love with a CEO who is a rationalist This drama was praised for its unique premise and its humor

Lucky Romance 

Image: MBC

