10 Best K-dramas About Family
A coming-of-age story about five families living in the same neighborhood in Seoul in 1988. It is a heartwarming and nostalgic look at the importance of family and friendship
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A comedy-drama about a family with four adopted children who suddenly discover that they have a biological father. It is a heartwarming story about family, love, and acceptance
Image: KBS2
My Father is Strange
A family drama about two couples who get divorced and then remarry each other with their new partners. It is a heartwarming story about second chances and the power of family
Image: KBS2
Once Again
A slice-of-life drama about a family of four who are all struggling to find their place in the world. It is a realistic and relatable story about family dynamics
My Unfamiliar Family
Image: JTBC
A drama about a widower who is struggling to raise his two young children. He hires a live-in housekeeper who helps him to learn how to be a better father
Father, I'll Take Care of You
image: KBS2
Five Enough
image: KBS2
A family drama about five siblings who come together after their father's death. They must learn to live together and support each other in the wake of their loss
A fantasy drama about a woman who can see the memories of people through their tears. She uses her ability to help people heal from their emotional pain
image: SBS
Angel Eyes
A comedy-drama about a family of four who are all very different from each other. They must learn to accept each other's quirks and flaws in order to stay together
image: kbs2
What Happens to My Family?
A family drama about a group of friends who are all affected by a scandalous rumor. It is a story about love, betrayal, and the power of gossip
Heard It Through the Grapevine
image: SBS
A dark comedy-drama about a group of wealthy families who are all competing to get their children into the best universities.
image: JTBC
Sky Castle