Pujya Doss

september 15, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best K-dramas About Family

A coming-of-age story about five families living in the same neighborhood in Seoul in 1988. It is a heartwarming and nostalgic look at the importance of family and friendship

Image: tvN 

Reply 1988

A comedy-drama about a family with four adopted children who suddenly discover that they have a biological father. It is a heartwarming story about family, love, and acceptance

Image: KBS2

My Father is Strange 

A family drama about two couples who get divorced and then remarry each other with their new partners. It is a heartwarming story about second chances and the power of family

Image: KBS2

Once Again

A slice-of-life drama about a family of four who are all struggling to find their place in the world. It is a realistic and relatable story about family dynamics

My Unfamiliar Family 

Image: JTBC 

A drama about a widower who is struggling to raise his two young children. He hires a live-in housekeeper who helps him to learn how to be a better father

Father, I'll Take Care of You

image: KBS2

Five Enough 

image: KBS2

A family drama about five siblings who come together after their father's death. They must learn to live together and support each other in the wake of their loss

A fantasy drama about a woman who can see the memories of people through their tears. She uses her ability to help people heal from their emotional pain

image: SBS

Angel Eyes 

A comedy-drama about a family of four who are all very different from each other. They must learn to accept each other's quirks and flaws in order to stay together

image: kbs2

What Happens to My Family?

A family drama about a group of friends who are all affected by a scandalous rumor. It is a story about love, betrayal, and the power of gossip

Heard It Through the Grapevine 

image: SBS

A dark comedy-drama about a group of wealthy families who are all competing to get their children into the best universities.

image: JTBC

Sky Castle

