10 Best K-dramas About Forbidden Love

Pujya Doss

January 03 , 2023

Entertainment

Secret Affair intricately explores forbidden romances, touching on age differences, infidelity, and social power dynamics

Image:  JTBC 

Secret Affair

 Love to Kill takes viewers on an emotional journey, provoking conflicting feelings about its portrayal of forbidden love

Image:  KBS2 

A Love to Kill

A unique dilemma unfolds in The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, a Korean drama born out of the film industry

Image:  tvN

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Set in the 15th Century, The Princess’ Man narrates a forbidden love story between individuals from rival families

Image:  KBS2

The Princess' Man

Something in the Rain, starring Son Ye-jin, explores taboo relationships, earning acclaim for its touching portrayal

Image:  JTBC 

Something in the Rain

The widely popular Crash Landing on You weaves romance, corporate politics, and North-South Korean conflicts into its compelling narrative

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing on You

A national phenomenon, Love in the Moonlight, a 19th-century period drama, captivates with its spectacular storytelling

Image:  KBS2 

Love in the Moonlight

A cross-language remake of a Japanese series, Love Affairs in the Afternoon, delicately explores forbidden relationships

Image:  Channel A

Love Affairs in the Afternoon

A remake of a Taiwanese series, The Time We Were Not in Love, beautifully portrays the friends-to-lovers trope

Image:  SBS 

The Time We Were Not in Love

On the Way to the Airport is a well-regarded K-drama delving into forbidden love amidst existing marriages

Image:  KBS2 

On the Way to the Airport

