Secret Affair intricately explores forbidden romances, touching on age differences, infidelity, and social power dynamics
Image: JTBC
Secret Affair
Love to Kill takes viewers on an emotional journey, provoking conflicting feelings about its portrayal of forbidden love
Image: KBS2
A Love to Kill
A unique dilemma unfolds in The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, a Korean drama born out of the film industry
Image: tvN
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Set in the 15th Century, The Princess’ Man narrates a forbidden love story between individuals from rival families
Image: KBS2
The Princess' Man
Something in the Rain, starring Son Ye-jin, explores taboo relationships, earning acclaim for its touching portrayal
Image: JTBC
Something in the Rain
The widely popular Crash Landing on You weaves romance, corporate politics, and North-South Korean conflicts into its compelling narrative
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A national phenomenon, Love in the Moonlight, a 19th-century period drama, captivates with its spectacular storytelling
Image: KBS2
Love in the Moonlight
A cross-language remake of a Japanese series, Love Affairs in the Afternoon, delicately explores forbidden relationships
Image: Channel A
Love Affairs in the Afternoon
A remake of a Taiwanese series, The Time We Were Not in Love, beautifully portrays the friends-to-lovers trope
Image: SBS
The Time We Were Not in Love
On the Way to the Airport is a well-regarded K-drama delving into forbidden love amidst existing marriages
Image: KBS2
On the Way to the Airport