10 Best K-dramas based on school life

Extraordinary You: The story follows a girl who discovers she's a character in a webtoon, challenging her predetermined fate in love and life

Image: MBC

True Beauty: After getting bullied at her previous school, a girl hides her true self behind makeup, and a high school romance unfolds when she catches the eye of a popular boy

Image: tvN

The Heirs: Wealth, power, and tangled relationships dominate the lives of privileged high school students as they get involved in complicated situations

Image: SBS

Boys Over Flowers: A spunky girl's life intertwines with a group of wealthy boys at a prestigious academy, and ultimately falls in love with one of them, leading to romantic adventures

Image: KBS

 Love Alarm: High schoolers grapple with love and jealousy in a world where a mobile app reveals if someone within 10 feet is in love with you

Image: Netflix

Dream High: A talented group of students go on a journey to pursue their dreams of becoming K-pop idols as they navigate through love and rivalry

Image: KBS


School 2017: The story follows high school students going through various ups and downs in life and, at the same time, trying to uncover deeper conspiracies within the school grounds 

Image: KBS

Hello My Teacher: When a teacher is made to babysit a troublemaker student at school, an unlikely romance sparks between them

Image: SBS

Weak Hero Class: A bullied student rises to challenge school bullies to reclaim his dignity and finds a friend among foes, leading to an everlasting friendship

Image: Wavve

Reply 1997: Friends reminisce about their high school years, exploring love, friendship, and K-pop culture

Image: tvN

