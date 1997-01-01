10 Best K-dramas based on school life
Extraordinary You: The story follows a girl who discovers she's a character in a webtoon, challenging her predetermined fate in love and life
Image: MBC
True Beauty: After getting bullied at her previous school, a girl hides her true self behind makeup, and a high school romance unfolds when she catches the eye of a popular boy
Image: tvN
The Heirs: Wealth, power, and tangled relationships dominate the lives of privileged high school students as they get involved in complicated situations
Image: SBS
Boys Over Flowers: A spunky girl's life intertwines with a group of wealthy boys at a prestigious academy, and ultimately falls in love with one of them, leading to romantic adventures
Image: KBS
Love Alarm: High schoolers grapple with love and jealousy in a world where a mobile app reveals if someone within 10 feet is in love with you
Image: Netflix
Dream High: A talented group of students go on a journey to pursue their dreams of becoming K-pop idols as they navigate through love and rivalry
Image: KBS
School 2017: The story follows high school students going through various ups and downs in life and, at the same time, trying to uncover deeper conspiracies within the school grounds
Image: KBS
Hello My Teacher: When a teacher is made to babysit a troublemaker student at school, an unlikely romance sparks between them
Image: SBS
Weak Hero Class: A bullied student rises to challenge school bullies to reclaim his dignity and finds a friend among foes, leading to an everlasting friendship
Image: Wavve
Reply 1997: Friends reminisce about their high school years, exploring love, friendship, and K-pop culture
Image: tvN