10 best K-dramas based on true story
Hrishita Das
Image: Netflix
Move To Heaven:
Inspired by the life of a real trauma cleaner, it offers insights into the human condition through the lens of death and loss, shedding light on untold stories often overlooked by society
The K-drama seamlessly blends fact and fiction, based on actual unsolved cases, it immerses viewers in gripping investigations rooted in real events
Image: tvN
Signal:
While fictional, the writer based the story loosely on Choo Sung Hoon and his wife, Yano Shiho’s struggles as they strived to achieve their dreams in the face of societal expectations and obstacles
Image: KBS
Fight For My Way:
Drawing inspiration from history, it brings to life the legendary warriors of the Silla kingdom, blending elements of romance, politics, and adventure against the backdrop of ancient Korea
Image: KBS
Hwarang:
Reflecting the tragic romance of real-life figures Yun Sim Deok and Kim Woo Jin, the series delves into the intertwined destinies of two lovers bound by passion and circumstance
Image: SBS
The Hymn of Death:
Although fictionalized, it authentically captures the spirit of a bygone era, drawing from real-life nostalgia and memories to evoke a sense of time and place
Image: tvN
Reply 1988:
Based on the remarkable life of Empress Ki, the series tells her extraordinary journey from a humble background to becoming one of the most influential figures in Korean history
The Empress Ki:
Image: MBC
Grounded in real experiences, it offers a raw portrayal of the harsh realities faced by South Korean soldiers enlisted in the military who are tasked with catching deserters
Image: Netflix
D.P.:
Inspired by historical events, it transports viewers to a tumultuous period of Korean history, exploring the origins of the Joseon dynasty amidst political and social upheaval
Six Flying Dragons:
Image: SBS
Taking inspiration from actual "life insurance scams," the series shines a light on the dark underbelly of society and the vigilante justice sought by victims failed by the system
Taxi Driver:
Image: SBS