10 Best K-dramas For Teens And Families
Boys Over Flowers centers on F4, high school bullies, and Geum Jan-di, who challenges them. This teen drama touches on class differences and personal growth.
Boys Over Flowers
Source: KBS2TV
This drama is the second-highest-rated cable TV drama. A collision of an heiress and a special forces captain intertwines with North Korean elite family elements, blending romance, emotion, and drama
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
Hotel Del Luna, a highly-rated K-drama, features a unique hotel with ghostly guests. The supernatural setting adds intrigue and excitement to this exceptional choice
Hotel Del Luna
Source: Tvn
Mr. Queen follows a modern chef's soul stuck in Joseon's Queen Cheorin's body. The journey to return to his time brings time-travel vibes reminiscent of Before the Coffee Gets Cold
Mr. Queen
Source: TVING
"Hi Bye, Mama!" on Netflix is a favorite. Cha Yu Ri, a ghost striving to return to life after a car accident, presents a unique blend of supernatural and emotion
Hi Bye, Mama!
Source: tvN
Set in a future with scarce resources, explorers venture to the moon to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility. A fusion of space, mystery, and intrigue unfolds
The Silent Sea
Source: Netflix
Based on a webtoon, this love story reunites high school rivals by fate, rekindling their past competition. A charming watch with a nostalgic touch.
Source: SBS
Our Beloved Summer
A gripping "whodunit" mystery unfolds when a professor is murdered during a mock class, leading to chaos among students as another professor is arrested. A pulsating drama that keeps you hooked
Source: JTBC
Law School
It is a chilling horror. Cha Hyun Soo relocates after a family tragedy but finds everyone turning into monsters. He seeks refuge among the unaffected
Sweet Home
Source: Netflix
It is a zombie drama set in a school with a virus outbreak. Gory and fast-paced, it promises a thrilling Train to Busan style experience
All of Us Are Dead
Source: Netflix