Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 21, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best K-dramas For Teens And Families

Boys Over Flowers centers on F4, high school bullies, and Geum Jan-di, who challenges them. This teen drama touches on class differences and personal growth.

Boys Over Flowers

Source: KBS2TV

This drama is the second-highest-rated cable TV drama. A collision of an heiress and a special forces captain intertwines with North Korean elite family elements, blending romance, emotion, and drama

Crash Landing on You

Source: tvN

Hotel Del Luna, a highly-rated K-drama, features a unique hotel with ghostly guests. The supernatural setting adds intrigue and excitement to this exceptional choice

Hotel Del Luna

Source: Tvn

Mr. Queen follows a modern chef's soul stuck in Joseon's Queen Cheorin's body. The journey to return to his time brings time-travel vibes reminiscent of Before the Coffee Gets Cold

Mr. Queen

Source: TVING

"Hi Bye, Mama!" on Netflix is a favorite. Cha Yu Ri, a ghost striving to return to life after a car accident, presents a unique blend of supernatural and emotion

Hi Bye, Mama!

Source: tvN

Set in a future with scarce resources, explorers venture to the moon to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility. A fusion of space, mystery, and intrigue unfolds

The Silent Sea

Source: Netflix

Based on a webtoon, this love story reunites high school rivals by fate, rekindling their past competition. A charming watch with a nostalgic touch.

Source: SBS

Our Beloved Summer

A gripping "whodunit" mystery unfolds when a professor is murdered during a mock class, leading to chaos among students as another professor is arrested. A pulsating drama that keeps you hooked

Source: JTBC

Law School

It is a chilling horror. Cha Hyun Soo relocates after a family tragedy but finds everyone turning into monsters. He seeks refuge among the unaffected

Sweet Home

Source: Netflix

It is a zombie drama set in a school with a virus outbreak. Gory and fast-paced, it promises a thrilling Train to Busan style experience

All of Us Are Dead

Source: Netflix

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here